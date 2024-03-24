The energy industry needs more women, says Eco Wave Power CEO

For its third Women Leaders Summit, The Jerusalem Post is highlighting women who are leading the way toward our nation’s future amidst the backdrop of the October 7 tragedy and the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. Inna Braverman, Co-Founder & CEO of Eco Wave Power Ltd., will be one of the speakers at the event, which will be held on March 27, 2024, at the Google for Startup Campus in Tel Aviv.

How do you believe women's voices and contributions can be pivotal in shaping a more inclusive and equitable society, particularly in male-dominated industries like tech?

As a woman who has navigated through the male-dominated energy industry, I firmly believe that women's voices and contributions are not just pivotal but essential in shaping a more inclusive and equitable society, especially in fields like tech. Diversity in perspectives leads to innovation, and when women are empowered to bring their unique insights and skills to the table, we not only enhance the quality of decision-making but also create more sustainable and impactful solutions. By fostering an environment where women are encouraged to participate and lead, we can break down barriers, challenge stereotypes, and pave the way for a future where everyone has equal opportunities to thrive.

As we commemorate Women's Month, could you share a personal experience or story highlighting the impact of women's leadership and innovation in your field and how it has contributed to positive change?

I always say that being an entrepreneur is hard, but being a female entrepreneur adds an additional layer of difficulty. This is even more so in male-dominated industries like the energy industry. According to a recent study by Ernst & Young, only 5% of the executives in the global energy industry are women. This fact speaks for itself.

When I co-founded Eco Wave Power, I was 24 years old. When I entered a conference room, all excited to present EWP’s pioneering wave energy technology, the men in the meeting often asked me for coffee, as they were sure I was someone’s assistant.

Today, Eco Wave Power is a leading onshore wave energy company publicly traded on Nasdaq US under the symbol WAVE. We have become the first company in Israel to connect wave energy to the national electrical grid. We will soon commence installation of our first wave energy array in the United States, in the port of Los Angeles. Eco Wave Power has secured licensing for the first 1 MW to construct a commercial-scale wave power station in Portos, Portugal. In addition, the company holds more than 400 MW in its project pipeline.

As we celebrate Women's Month, I'm reminded of the countless women who continue to defy expectations, break barriers, and drive innovation in their respective fields. Their contributions inspire me personally and serve as a testament to women's limitless potential in creating a better, more equitable world.

The aftermath of tragic events like October 7 often calls for introspection and action. How can we leverage technology and innovation at this time? And what role can women leaders play in driving this change?

The tragedy that transpired on October 7 was unprecedented. Our hearts are broken. During these hard times, it is crucial for us to take action. Innovation in Israel isn't just a product of individual ambition - it's a collective journey fueled by a synergy of diverse talents and perspectives. Here, collaboration knows no boundary, as entrepreneurs, scientists, and visionaries come together to tackle the world's most pressing challenges.

The role of women leaders in fighting these challenges cannot be overstated. Women bring unique perspectives and problem-solving approaches to the table, which are essential in developing holistic solutions to complex challenges. By advocating for inclusive and ethical tech solutions, promoting diversity in STEM fields, and fostering collaboration across sectors, women leaders can play a pivotal role in building more resilient and sustainable communities in the face of adversity.

Women continue to face barriers and biases in the workplace. What strategies or initiatives have you found effective in breaking through these barriers, and what advice would you give to other women aspiring to leadership roles in your industry?

I established Eco Wave Power when I was only 24. While stepping into this industry with no access to funds and no network was scary, my message is that passion always prevails. Even in the most challenging times, when I was not taken seriously as a young woman, I kept going and did not give up.

In terms of advice for other women aspiring to leadership roles in my industry, I would emphasize the importance of resilience and persistence. There will inevitably be setbacks and obstacles, but don't let them stop you from pursuing your goals. Instead, view them as learning experiences and opportunities for growth. Surround yourself with a supportive network of peers and mentors who have faith in your capabilities and can offer guidance and encouragement.

As we strive for progress and empowerment, collaboration and solidarity are crucial. How do you envision fostering a supportive environment that uplifts and amplifies women's voices within your industry and beyond?

As the CEO and founder of EWP, I lead a strategy of inclusion and equality in every subsidiary of Eco Wave Power. I strive to create critical roles for women in this innovative industry. In addition, I invest significant efforts and resources to foster a more gender-diverse workplace. The company seeks out suitable female employees to ensure that women have a seat at the table in decision-making.

Furthermore, I mentor several female interns each year from leading universities worldwide and assist them with developing the skills and tools necessary to succeed as future female entrepreneurs. Equal representation for women is crucial for innovation in the energy field and for creating a more sustainable and prosperous planet.

I believe that I am a strong role model who can inspire other women to become innovators because I established Eco Wave Power at a very young age without contacts in the energy field or access to funding. I have always said that passion is the greatest renewable energy source.

Nowadays, I make significant efforts to inspire future female entrepreneurs by giving inspirational speeches about female entrepreneurship, sharing my personal experiences, and stressing the need not to give up, even if you are the only woman in the room.

Watch the Women Leaders Summit on Jpost.com