When women's voices are less heard, innovation suffers. Here is why

For its third Women Leaders Summit, The Jerusalem Post is highlighting women who are leading the way toward our nation’s future amidst the backdrop of the October 7 tragedy and the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. Tamar Luzzatto, Head of Business Development, Marketing and Innovation at The Luzzatto Group, will be one of the speakers at the event, which will be held on March 27, 2024, at the Google for Startup Campus in Tel Aviv.

How do you believe women's voices and contributions can be pivotal in shaping a more inclusive and equitable society, particularly in male-dominated industries like tech?

We see this clearly in innovative spheres, particularly in patent-oriented projects, where innovation suffers when women's voices are less heard. We know that companies led by women are more economically and commercially successful; it's in all of our interests.

As we commemorate Women's Month, could you share a personal experience or story highlighting the impact of women's leadership and innovation in your field and how it has contributed to positive change?

The realm of intellectual property is predominantly male-dominated. However, within The Luzzatto Group, we are fortunate to boast a remarkable female presence led by our CEO, Dr. Esther Luzzatto, who serves as a top notch mentor. Witnessing female leadership on a daily basis offers me firsthand insight into its tremendous benefits for both the business and its team.

The aftermath of tragic events like October 7 often calls for introspection and action. How can we leverage technology and innovation at this time? And what role can women leaders play in driving this change?

We've witnessed firsthand the impact of women on the battlefield. Their exceptional contributions to warfare, frontline management, and rear support are undeniable. In my view, any debate regarding the inclusion of women in the military is outdated; it should be a foregone conclusion. The same principle applies to innovation.

Women continue to face barriers and biases in the workplace. What strategies or initiatives have you found effective in breaking through these barriers, and what advice would you give to other women aspiring to leadership roles in your industry?

I believe the best advice is "know the value you bring, from your professional expertise to the salary you demand. Be aware of your professional and financial value in the market, and stand behind it."

As we strive for progress and empowerment, collaboration and solidarity are crucial. How do you envision fostering a supportive environment that uplifts and amplifies women's voices within your industry and beyond?

Collaboration is the most significant engine for personal and professional growth. The women around me have helped me grow in ways I couldn't have imagined. So the best advice I can give in business development is to seek as many collaborations and partnerships as possible.

This article was written in cooperation with The Luzzatto Group. Watch the Women Leaders Summit on Jpost.com.