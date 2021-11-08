6 charged with plotting terror attack against Israelis in Cyprus

Approximately 50 charges have been brought to the suspects, at least 40 of which reportedly concern a 38-year-old Azer-Russian hitman named Orkhan Asadov. It is believed this hitman was paid $40,000 to carry out the attack, according to Politis.

Asadov was arrested in September 27. The case drew attention earlier this month, when billionaire Teddy Sagi said that he was tipped off by the Israeli authorities – likely the Mossad – that assassins were after him, and he escaped Cyprus, where he lives, to Israel.

An accomplice of the Azeri hitman, a 27-year-old Pakistani food distributor working for a major company, was arrested in Paphos, Cyprus, in mid-October. Communications between the Pakistani and Azeri men were found on the latter’s phone. A uniform from the major food company was found in the Azeri assassin’s possession, likely supplied by the Pakistani man to be used as a disguise.

The Pakistani man is suspected now to have links to a Syria-based Shi'ite militia known as Liwa Zainebiyoun.

Police vehicles arrive at a court, where a remand order was issued against a man suspected of plotting to murder Israeli businesspeople on the island, in Nicosia, Cyprus (credit: YIANNIS KOURTOGLOU/REUTERS)

The Azeri assassin intended to hit his target and then escape to Turkish-occupied northern Cyprus through a pedestrian crossing, on an electric scooter. He reportedly did not arouse suspicion when he appeared on surveillance cameras. No residence was found for the assassin in Cyprus, and the authorities assume he was living in the north.

Politis reported that Asadov told police he was offered the money by a man identified only as "Mohammed." This individual supposedly asked Asadov to intimidate Israelis in Cyprus that owe him money.

The next criminal hearing for the suspects is currently set for December 6, Politis reported.

Lahav Harkov contributed to this report.