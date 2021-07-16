Abrahamic Business Circle holds Energy Summit 2021 in Dubai

Hundreds of Leaders from seven continents and 56 countries, speaking 27 languages, gathered on July 14, at the TAJ Dubai, UAE, at the “Energy Summit 2021” hosted by The Abrahamic Business Circle.

Diplomats, government officials, global members, investors, and companies in the energy sector participated in the summit. Ms. Karteekka Tyaggi presented an overview of the program. A special address was delivered by Denmark’s Permanent Representative to IRENA (International Renewable Energy Agency) Ambassador of Denmark to the UAE, H.E. Franz Michael Skjold Mellbin. Among the keynote speakers were Ambassador of South Sudan to the UAE, H.E. Deng Deng Nhial; Ambassador of Tajikistan to the UAE, H.E. Sharifi Bahodur Mahmudzoda; and Ambassador of Bulgaria to the UAE, H.E. Bogdan Kolarov. A number of important subjects were discussed at the conference, including the ‘Significant Aspects of the Energy Transition,’ ‘Clean Energy Sustainability & Economic Prosperity,’ ‘Perspective for Energy Investment in Tajikistan’ and ‘The Green Deal & European Coal.’

Eternal Robotics presented on Energy Solutions for Urban Areas, and Falcon Ventures presented on Facts in Energy, in which both companies shared market trends with the audience. These sessions were presented by Mr. Raul Silva and Mr. Adnan Sawadi, respectively.

The highlight of the summit was the panel entitled Reality check: is it secure to invest in energy?, which was led by the Regional Director of Zoho Corporation, Mr. Ali Shabdar, with the participation of Mr. Kian Cheah Choong, Dr. Ben Hanson, and Jon Salazar.

H.E. Dr. Dr. h.c. Raphael Nagel, Founder and Board Chairman of The Abrahamic Business Circle, who welcomed the distinguished guests to the event, together with H.E. Mohamed Al Ali, CEO of the Private Royal Family of Dubai, presented a recognition of Excellence to Mr. Sandeep Marwah as Most Inspiring Personality of 2021.

Also present at the event was the Prince of Bismarck, His Highness Carl-Eduard Otto Wolfgang Jayme Anders, head of the House of Bismarck. His great-great-grandfather was the German chancellor Otto von Bismarck, who unified Germany.

The Abrahamic Business Circle Energy Summit 2021 was concluded by the co-founder, Dr. Andrea Claudio Galluzzo di Capramozza with the drawing of the raffle winners. Mr. Robert Halasz won the prize for dinner and an overnight stay for two, courtesy of Paramount Hotel Dubai, and Mr. Abdulaziz Ahmad won the full scholarship to higher education from the University of California, granted by Ph.D. Studies, the accredited degree experts,

The event was hosted by the young Entrepreneur and Venture Capitalist, Mr. Hattaf Ansari.