ADL: 50% increase in US arrests 'linked to domestic Islamist extremism'

However, while there were no attacks or murders directly linked to domestic Islamist extremism last year, the ADL still laid down a stark warning.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
MAY 19, 2020 09:14
ISIS militants who surrendered to the Afghan government are presented to media in Jalalabad, Nangarhar province, Afghanistan November 17, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS/PARWIZ)
ISIS militants who surrendered to the Afghan government are presented to media in Jalalabad, Nangarhar province, Afghanistan November 17, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS/PARWIZ)
There was a 50% increase in "arrests and plots linked to domestic Islamist extremism" in the United States throughout the year of 2019, according to data compiled by the Anti-Defamation League's (ADL) Center on Extremism.
Thirty of those arrests were connected to domestic Islamist extremism, nine of which were designated as "terror plots." The ADL reports that seven of the "terror plots" were being devised by home-bred United States citizens.
However, even though there were no attacks or murders that transpired last year directly linked to domestic Islamist extremism, the ADL still laid down a stark warning:
“Make no mistake: the threat of Islamist extremist activity in the United States is serious and cannot be ignored,” said ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt. “In 2019 alone we saw nine individuals arrested for planning attacks on US soil and a total of 30 arrests linked to domestic Islamist extremism.  We are deeply grateful for the efforts of federal and local law enforcement to investigate and disrupt these potentially dangerous attacks.”
The other 21 arrests stemmed from charges against individuals engaging in criminal activity prompted by Islamist extremism. A "large majority" of the constituency allegedly provided "material" support to ISIS. Approximately 70% of the arrests on the year were attributed to or inspired by ISIS.
“ISIS’s ability to continue inspiring a large percentage of violent activity even after being effectively disbanded demonstrates the lasting influence of its violent ideology and propaganda on Islamist extremist activity in the United States,” said Oren Segal, Vice President for ADL’s Center on Extremism. “As long as the ideology persists and spreads online, extremists will continue to be inspired by violent rhetoric and instruction.”
While none of the planned US domestic plots actually transpired, a Saudi Air Force second lieutenant killed three people and wounded eight others in December during an unexplained shooting rampage at the US Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida, where he was training. The FBI later revealed that the shooter, Mohammed Alshamrani, was inspired by al-Qaeda to commit the act of terror.


