Afghan woman gives birth on evacuation flight heading to the UK

An Afghan refugee gave birth on an evacuation flight destined for the UK on Saturday after she fled Afghanistan with her husband and her two children.

According to BBC News, Soman Noori, 26-years-old, gave birth to a baby girl while on an evacuation flight that had departed from Dubai and was heading for Birmingham, England.

Noori went into labor during the course of the flight and as no doctor was present on board she delivered the baby with the assistance of the Turkish Airlines cabin crew, at an altitude of 32808 feet, The Independent reported.

The flight then landed in Kuwait as a precaution but soon took off again, landing in the UK shortly before midnight on Saturday.

Noori was traveling with her husband and two children, all of them having succeeded in leaving Kabul shortly before the UK announced that they would be terminating their evacuation operation for Afghan nationals.

BBC News reported that both the mother and baby are healthy and that the baby has been named Havva, or Eve in English.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a debate on the situation in Afghanistan. (credit: UK PARLIAMENT/ROGER HARRIS/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Britain has evacuated over 14,500 people from Kabul in the past two weeks since the Taliban took control of the city, but at least 1,100 Afghans who were entitled to come to the UK have not been evacuated, and instead remain in Afghanistan.

Although British lawmakers are doing what they can to safely evacuate the remaining Afghans, the head of the British armed forces, General Nick Carter, told the BBC that they " haven’t been able to bring everybody out, and that has been heartbreaking, and there have been some very challenging judgments that have had to be made on the ground."

Former British Marine Paul Farthing came under fire in recent days as the UK's evacuation efforts were winding down, over his decision to charter a private plane to transport 173 animals out of Afghanistan instead of using it to help Afghans get to safety.

Upon his departure for the UK with the animals, Farthing left behind some 25 staff members, saying he could not manage to bring them through. He did, however, succeed in bringing through 125kg of dry pet food.

Chair of the UK Foreign Affairs Committee Tom Tugendhat criticized Farthing, saying "we’ve just used a lot of troops to get in 200 dogs, meanwhile my interpreter’s family are likely to be killed."