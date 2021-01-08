The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
After Capitol violence, interfaith vigil planned by NYC leaders

"We The People: An Interfaith Virtual Vigil for Democracy" will feature politicians, entertainers and spiritual leaders.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 8, 2021 08:34
Protesters and police clash at the foot of the US Capitol, January 6, 2021. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Protesters and police clash at the foot of the US Capitol, January 6, 2021.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
In response to the storming of the US Capitol on Wednesday, New York City politicians, entertainers and spiritual leaders will conduct an interfaith vigil for democracy virtually in an event convened by the Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan on Friday.
"We The People: An Interfaith Virtual Vigil for Democracy" will feature remarks by NYC Congressmen Jerrold Nadler and Mondair Jones and readings and blessings by local Jewish, Christian and Muslims spiritual leaders.
On Wednesday, thousands of rioters clashed with security forces and stormed into the US Capitol as the Senate met to certify President-elect Joe Biden's electoral win, causing damage and forcing members of Congress to evacuate. Five people were killed and dozens were arrested amid the violence.
Reverend Dr. Chloe Breyer of the Interfaith Center of New York, Daisy Khan, founder & executive director of the Women’s Islamic Initiative in Spirituality and Equality (WISE), Rabbi Joy Levitt of the Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan, Rabbi Avram Mlotek of Base MHTN and the Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan, Pastor Gil Monrose of the Mt. Zion Church of God 7th Day, Dr. Uma Mysoreka, president of the Hindu Temple Society of North America and Rabbi Mira Rivera of Romemu will participate in the event.
Mandy Patinkin will sing "God Bless America" and Tony Perry will perform "Give Me Your Tired, Your Poor" during the event. Neshama Carlebach, Reverend Milton Vann, Cantor Natasha J. Hirschhorn and friends will also feature in the online event.
The event will take place at 10 p.m. IST (3 p.m. EST) online with free registration required ahead of time.
The Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan is a non-profit community center on the Upper West Side, serving over 55,000 people each year.


