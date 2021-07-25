The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

After the Surfside collapse, one Jewish family still waits for closure

At this point authorities have identified 97 people killed in the collapse. They believe there is one more victim unaccounted for.

By HOWARD COHEN / TNS  
JULY 25, 2021 15:39
A man mourns at a memorial site created by neighbors in front of a partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue the search and rescue operations for survivors, in Surfside, Florida, US. July 3, 2021 (photo credit: REUTERS/MARCO BELLO)
A man mourns at a memorial site created by neighbors in front of a partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue the search and rescue operations for survivors, in Surfside, Florida, US. July 3, 2021
(photo credit: REUTERS/MARCO BELLO)
 SURFSIDE, Fla. — And then there was one.
A dubious distinction, but one Estelle Hedaya’s family is contending with as rescue crews announced a shift of operations on Friday from the Surfside site of the Champlain Towers South collapse, which was cleared this week, to a site near Miami International Airport.
That’s where Miami-Dade Police crews will continue to search for human remains and personal items in the tons of relocated rubble.
At this point authorities have identified 97 people killed in the collapse. They believe there is one more victim unaccounted for.
Ikey Hedaya told Miami Herald news partner CBS4 News that that one person is his sister Estelle Hedaya, a successful 54-year-old businesswoman, blogger and woman of faith.
“The waiting game is a little tough, it’s been a month now, it’s too much for my parents,” Ikey told CBS4.
Ikey Hedaya first flew from his home in Brooklyn to visit the site three days after the collapse to give DNA that could help identify his sister. On that visit, the part of the building that had not fallen still loomed over the rubble field below, teeming with rescue crews working 24/7 on a search and rescue mission that, sadly, turned into one of recovery and identification.
Another image haunted.
His sister’s Unit 604 living room and balcony “were still eerily intact,” NBC6 reported.
One can only imagine the agonizing thoughts Estelle Hedaya’s loved ones felt.
Where was she? Where is Estelle now?
At the time of his late June visit to the Surfside site, Ikey told NBC6, it was too much to take in. He had to turn away.
“I can’t believe Estelle is in there somewhere, and I didn’t want to think about it,” he told the station earlier this week after he had returned to Surfside with a close friend, a rabbi, to pray.
Ikey told CBS4 his faith has given a measure of comfort as the Hedaya family is the last to get word on closure.
“It’s actually not difficult, it makes it even better, believe it or not, because it means God chose her,” he told CBS4. “I know my sister is in the right place now. She went out on top, we’ll be fine, and her soul will go straight up.”
Estelle Hedaya, the eldest of three siblings, came to South Florida from Brooklyn in 2015 to work as the director of operations for Continental Buying Group and Preferred Jewelers International, which led to travel around the globe.
It couldn’t be better. She loved to travel and to post the resulting pictures and motivating messages to her Follow the Toes food and travel blog.
Always on the go. Always up. Her friends called her Stella and sometimes Cha-Cha because Hedaya loved to dance.
“Everybody Loves to Cha-Cha-Cha,” rhapsodized the old ‘50s Sam Cooke song. Seemed everybody loved this Cha-Cha, too, for the way Hedaya brightened the spirit of her adopted South Florida.
The subtitle on Hedaya’s blog? “I haven’t been there yet, but it’s definitely on my bucket list!!”
“If there was something fun to do, she was first in line. Just, that was her,” her close friend Mindy Beth Silverman told the Miami Herald early in the search.
And if there was a way to help others, Hedaya was on that tip, too.
Her last blog story recounted her long struggle with her weight and her success in reaching a sustainable, healthy lifestyle through hard work and smarts. She wanted others to know what she had learned.
“For all those with weight issues who have not figured it out yet, do not despair,” she wrote. “It took me over 50 years, and I am here to help save many the time and effort by sharing what I have learned throughout my journey to fitness and health.”
And what that was?
“Just say NO to dieting. Diets DO NOT work. You must adapt an eating plan that is sustainable for LIFE, not the few months you need to take off the desired weight,” Hedaya wrote.
Hedaya’s friends responded in kind to her life-affirming messages and examples.
“From our 20s til today Estelle and I have seen it all,” one of these friends, Michele Yedid, posted Wednesday on a new Facebook group page, Estelle Hedaya Remembered.
“We have laughed (a ton!) cried (a bit) and always had a lot to say,” Yedid continued. “She was a great touchstone for me, a moral compass, someone who kept it real and never shied away from a challenge. We got healthy and strong around the same time and loved to talk about our journey together. She kept me grounded while lifting me up and making me feel like I could conquer the world, a rare combination indeed! She was such an empowered woman and loved to make others feel the same.”
To CNN, Ikey added: “I firmly believe God helped her get to her best point in life and then decided best for her to go out on top. My one regret is that I never told her how much I respected her, and how much I admired how she kept improving no matter what life was throwing at her. I just never thought there’d be a day I’d be here, and she wouldn’t.”
There’s yet one more challenge. Jewish law mandates that to have a funeral and sit shiva, a body must be available.
So the waiting and the praying continues. And the love goes on.


Tags United States Miami Surfside condo collapse
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Netanyahu's meddling with the vaccination of Israel

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Why is Israel's state budget so important for the fight against Iran?

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Between Ben & Jerry’s and ‘Ahed’s Knee’

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

It’s bad for Israel when the US has a dim view of itself - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

The Olympics during war and during COVID

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

More than 1,000 Israelis test positive for COVID

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the coronavirus cabinet on Friday, July 16, as number of new cases rise
2

COVID: Entrance of vaccinated to Israel postponed again amid outbreak

THE ALMOST empty Ben-Gurion Airport last week.
3

20% of Americans believe microchips are inside COVID-19 vaccines - study

A medical worker holds a syringe with Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before administering an injection at a vaccination centre in a shopping mall in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 24, 2021.
4

Israeli lab: Some existing drugs could stop COVID at almost 100%

Vials of the Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine are seen at the Del-Pest Central Hospital in Budapest, Hungary, February 12, 2021.
5

Coronavirus: Israel launches ‘Happy Badge’ for weddings and large parties

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett prepares to adress the nation at a press conference regarding the coronavirus pandemic, July 14, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by