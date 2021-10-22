The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Alec Baldwin fires prop gun, killing cinematographer

American actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set of the feature film Rust, killing a cinematographer and wounding a director.

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 22, 2021 07:17
Alec Baldwin (photo credit: REUTERS)
Alec Baldwin
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on a movie set in New Mexico on Thursday, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza, authorities said.
The incident occurred on the set of independent feature film Rust, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's office said in a statement.
"The sheriff's office confirms that two individuals were shot on the set of Rust. Halyna Hutchins, 42, director of photography, and Joel Souza, 48, director, were shot when a prop firearm was discharged by Alec Baldwin, 68, producer and actor," the police said in a statement.
According to authorities, Hutchins was transported by helicopter to University of New Mexico Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, while Souza was taken by ambulance to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical center to undergo treatment for his injuries.
It was not immediately known how serious Souza's injuries were.
Alec Baldwin accepts the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for ''Saturday Night Live.'' (credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI) Alec Baldwin accepts the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for ''Saturday Night Live.'' (credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI)
A Variety report said the shooting occurred at the Bonanza Creek Ranch, a production location south of Santa Fe.
No charges have yet been filed in regard to the incident, said the police, adding they are investigating the shooting.
Baldwin's representatives did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.


