Americans believe gov't handling Mexico border situation poorly - poll

Most Americans are critical of the way the government is handling the Mexico border situation, according to a survey by the Pew Research Center.According to the survey, about 68% of Americans believe that the government is doing a 'very' bad job of dealing with the increased number of people seeking asylum, while 33% say they're doing 'somewhat' of a bad job of it. 29% say that the government is doing a somewhat good job in handling the situation. Those surveyed have said that it's important to increase staff patrolling the border, and both Democrats and Republicans have said that it's at least somewhat important to reduce the number of asylum seekers entering the country. The survey also revealed that public opinion is roughly comparable to the way it was in 2019 regarding the issue on immigration, where 33% have said that the government was dealing with the border situation well, though Republicans were far less critical of the government’s response than Democrats in 2019.Another piece of data has shown that during 2020, the issue of immigration was not quite as prominent as usual, with the coronavirus pandemic becoming a larger issue in people's minds. Once the pandemic slowed down, immigration returned to being an important issue, rising from 28% of the public thinking it is a very big national problem to 48% thinking about it as such.The survey included 5,109 US adults, with a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 2.1 percentage points.