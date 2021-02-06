Americans believe minority groups will gain influence under Biden - study

Around two-thirds of Americans believe that African Americans will gain more influence in Washington following President Joe Biden's entrance into the White house, according to a survey of 5,360 people done by the Pew Research Center. According to the survey, African Americans are among several groups many Americans believe will gain influence under the Biden administration, with 65% believing they will gain influence, and a similar percentage, 63%, believing women will gain influence as well. Some 60% believe the LGBTQ community will gain influence as well. This is in contrast to the 14% who believe African Americans will lose influence and the 20% who believe they will not be affected. About one-in-ten expect each of these groups to lose influence. About 50% believe that evangelical Christians will lose influence under the Biden administration, with only 9% of those surveyed believing they will gain influence and 39% believing they will not be affected. More Americans believe corporations and the military will lose influence rather than gain it, though 24% believe corporations will not be affected, and 32% believe that the military will not be affected.Most Democrats believe several groups will gain influence under the Biden administration. Some 77% of Democrats believe women will gain influence, 76% say African Americans will do so, 69% believe poor people will have more influence under Biden and 68% believe this will be the case for Hispanic people. 63% believe that that gay and lesbian people will gain influence, and 62% believe as much regarding young people. Republicans are more divided on their expectations for these groups. Other partisan differences emerge when discussing how the influence of poor and wealthy people will change under the Biden administration. Most democrats believe poor people will gain more influence under the new administration at 69% while only 29% of Republicans believe the same. Around 42% of Republicans believe poor people will lose influence, while 48% of them believe wealthy people will gain influence, in contrast with the 13% of Democrats who agree. White people are a subject of debate as to how they will be affected by the Biden administration. Some 38% of adults believe that White people will lose influence, with only 15% believing they will gain it; though 46% believe that they will not be affected at all. There are sharp divides of race and ethnicity regarding this issue, with 44% of White adults believing that White people will lose influence, while this belief is not very common among Black and Hispanic adults, at 23% and 28% respectively. When asked about "people like yourself", many Americans believe they will not be affected by the Biden administration, though there are some differences between groups. Around 53% of adult African Americans said it is likely they will gain influence, greater than Hispanic adults at 33%, Asian Americans at 30%, and White adults at 15%. Some 50% of Democrats believe that they will not be affected while 40% believe they will gain influence. This is contrasted by 66% of Republicans who believe they will lose influence.