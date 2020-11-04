The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Amid election tensions, death match breaks out in Brooklyn – WATCH

The entire event was planned in advance, and was a pre-planned professional wrestling show.

By AARON REICH  
NOVEMBER 4, 2020 17:50
A man talks on a phone on Election Day night in Brooklyn, New York, US November 3, 2020. (photo credit: CAITLIN OCHS/REUTERS)
A man talks on a phone on Election Day night in Brooklyn, New York, US November 3, 2020.
(photo credit: CAITLIN OCHS/REUTERS)
With much of the country in a state of unprecedented tension as they watch President Donald Trump and Joe Biden vie for victory in the polls, a small group took to the streets of Williamsburg, Brooklyn for a seemingly impromptu "death match," the New York Post reported.
As witnessed by Brooklyn local Jenifer Keene, 25, people were seen outside a warehouse fighting one another, slamming each other into cars and grappling.
“I’m sitting in the living room watching the returns and I start hearing noise outside and I’m like is this election-related?” she told the New York Post, and uploaded videos of the incident to Twitter.
Keene later thought it was perhaps a Black Lives Matter related event, but then assumed it was due to some sort of desire for contact.
“I think people are so hungry for human contact and there’s kind of an anarchist feeling these days. I don’t really know, it’s such a strange year,” she mused to the New York Post, noting the presence of professional camera gear.

While it seemed like a brutal fight or a desire for human contact, the truth was rather different. In fact, the entire event was planned in advance, and was a pre-planned professional wrestling show.
The show was hosted and organized by underground wrestling promoter Casanova Valentine, known among underground wrestling fans as the "King of the No Ring Death Match." It was even advertised on Valentine's Instagram account in advance, though the flyer did specify that all those who attended the "PRESIDENTIAL DEATH MATCH" and "ELECTION FRAUD CELEBRATION" would be required to wear a mask.
He also implied further shows would take place until November 10.

Due to the pre-planned nature of the event, the entire show was a "work" (wrestling parlance referring to a pre-scripted and choreographed show). However, as it was a death match, which typically sees wrestlers engage in more hard-hitting, gruesome and bloody spots in the match, all the cuts and marks are real.
This, however, was less gruesome than fights in other states, as New York has stricter laws regarding violence in professional wrestling, compared to New Jersey which has laxer laws. This is why independent hardcore wrestling promotion Combat Zone Wrestling hosts its annual Tournament of Death show outside of New York, with the last two shows being in New Jersey.
Despite being billed as "ELECTION FRAUD CELEBRATION" and "PRESIDENTIAL DEATH MATCH," the show did not have any political motives. Rather, as avid fan Jamie Ciccone told the New York Post, it was simply a way to break the tension of the elections.
“That was just the theme of the night, kind of let people have a little bit of fun since everything sucks right now,” he told the New York Post.
The Jerusalem Post has reached out to Valentine for comment.


