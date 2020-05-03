The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food IFCJ
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Anne Frank House requests public assistance following coronavirus outbreak

The Anne Frank House, built around the secret apartment where the Jewish teenager and her family hid from the Nazis, has been closed since the onset of the coronavirus outbreak.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
MAY 3, 2020 11:16
Photos are seen inside the Anne Frank House museum in Amsterdam, Netherlands, November 21, 2018. (photo credit: REUTERS/EVA PLEVIER)
Photos are seen inside the Anne Frank House museum in Amsterdam, Netherlands, November 21, 2018.
(photo credit: REUTERS/EVA PLEVIER)
Sixty years after the opening of the Anne Frank House Museum in Amsterdam, on May 3, 1960, the museum dedicated to the memory of the world-renowned German-born diarist and Holocaust victim of World War II is calling on the public for support to keep their doors open, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to grip nations worldwide.
When the world is not on coronavirus lockdown, the museum and tiny apartment where Anne wrote her diary -- which has become the most widely-read document to emerge from the Holocaust -- attract 1.3 million visitors annually.
"The world is going through an unprecedented crisis, which has an enormous impact on people everywhere and on the Anne Frank House as well…We are an independent museum that is not subsidized by the state or the city. If we are to continue to spread the memory of Anne Frank and her father’s mission, we desperately need financial support," said Ronald Leopold, executive director of the museum, according to DutchNews.nl.
The Anne Frank House, built around the secret apartment where the Jewish teenager and her family hid from the Nazis, has been closed since the onset of the coronavirus outbreak - prompting directors to turn to the public in order to keep its educational programs and museum afloat during these trying economic times.
The educational programs, which have an intended worldwide reach, are funded mainly through the ticket sales stemming from the museum's 1.3 million yearly visitors.
‘When we can reopen, we don’t know the amount of visitors we can have, but we predict it will be 20% of the normal amount,’ she said. ‘Ninety percent of our visitors also come from abroad. We have never actively fund raised before, but we are an independent museum, and we have to carry our own weight: this is why we are reaching out," said the spokeswoman for the Anne Frank House Annemarie Bekker, according to DutchNews.nl.
Even when the museum was renovated in 2018 to receive a new generation of visitors whose grandparents were born after World War II, the museum still raked in €11.2 million in entrance fees, garnering a €174,000 profit on the year - this year they are heavily projected to wind up in the red due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Museums and public attractions such as the Anne Frank House have been instructed to be closed until June 1 at the earliest. With 90% of their visitors hailing from abroad, the resumption of international tourism weighs heavily on the museum's ability to climb out of the hole the coronavirus pandemic put them in.


Tags Anne Frank Holocaust Amsterdam Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo New York City Mayor de Blasio's blunder By JPOST EDITORIAL
What type of Middle East will the IDF meet after COVID-19? By YAAKOV KATZ
Coronavirus has turned our attention away from other major stories By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Coping with Remembrance Day, comparing the day before, the day after By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Israel is a country, not a concept - opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Kim Jong Un in 'vegetative state' after heart surgery - Japanese Media
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a drill of long-range artillery sub-units of the Korean People's Army
2 Foreign Ministry: Egyptian TV show predicting end of Israel ‘unacceptable’
A screenshot of the trailer for the Egyptian television series, The End, which depicts Israel after the Jews 'moved back to Europe'
3 When will Disney World and Disneyland reopen?
WALT DISNEY’S Disneyland in Anaheim, California, has been closed due to the global outbreak of the coronavirus.
4 NYC Mayor de Blasio criticized for tweet calling out 'Jewish community'
MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO. A long and rich history with the Orthodox Jewish community.
5 In first, system to destroy COVID-19 used in Israeli hospital rooms
Mayanei Hayeshua Medical team treat a patient with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the coronavirus unit, in Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center, Bnei Brak, Israel, April 13, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by