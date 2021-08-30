Anti-vaccine group found plotting attacks in Britain

A group of more than 200 ex-servicemen and women plotted to cause chaos across Britain with a series of anti-vaccine assaults according to The Daily Mail.

The group calls itself Veterans 4 Freedom (V4F) and was founded by a former Royal Marine commando. The group is made up of 16 operational "cells" across Britain, which are connected to a secret leadership command.

V4F have discussed violent insurrection, including attacking vaccine center and targeting employees.

The group demands that all new recruits provide evidence of service in the Armed Forces .

Once they show proof, they are given access to a channel on Telegram , an encrypted messaging app.

An investigator infiltrated V4F and found out the goal is to escalate activities.

"If it comes to an insurgency, the military will become enemy combatants and we'll take them out using dirty tricks. They are identifiable by wearing a uniform. We are not." The Daily Mail reported a senior member said.

A V4F leader, who uses the name Bellzaac on Telegram, stressed that the group only advocates for "legal forms of protest and resistance."

However, on the app he is more honest.

"We are f***ing cavalry," he wrote in a message. "No one else is going to do what needs to be done when it gets messy. We know it's going to happen, it's not a matter of if."

The group has been recruiting and hopes for public support with a peaceful march on Parliament on September 8.

"We have to look military and the part, proud protectors of our oaths. This does not mean that in the future we need the same approach." One member said about the planned march.

Within the group, a member shared photos of workers at vaccine centers and their car registration numbers.

Israelis protest against the government's handling of coercion of vaccines, on haBima Square in Tel Aviv, on February 15, 2021. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH 90)

Another member suggested sabotaging vaccine locations across Britain. In his response, a leader says, "I know one place . . . Won't say on here but if people want a private chat I'll organize it."

The group's founder declined to comment, according to The Daily Mail.