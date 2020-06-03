The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Antifa’s complex origins: 'Terrorism' or anti-fascism

In many ways the US concentration on Antifa has amplified the group’s presence or awareness of it, such that it may gain a following without having actually had much of one.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
JUNE 3, 2020 11:34
Antifa protestors in Washington D.C, 2017 (photo credit: FLICKR)
Antifa protestors in Washington D.C, 2017
(photo credit: FLICKR)
US President Donald Trump and many on the right in the US have put “Antifa” front and center in the recent riots and protests that swept the country. Yet, despite the claims that  an organized Antifa movement is somehow  behind the “domestic terrorism” of the looting that has broken out in US cities there is little knowledge about the group, its origins or even if it has an organized membership.
In many ways the US concentration on Antifa has amplified the group’s presence or awareness of it, such that it may gain a following without having actually had much of one. As that takes place there is a debate about whether Antifa is primarily a group of violent anarchist youth, mostly from privileged white backgrounds, or if it is an organized “anti-fascist” movement. Those sympathetic to it would like to emphasize that its origins are “anti-fascist” and thus opposition to it is naturally “fascist.” That feeds a narrative that portrays Trump moving towards  increased authoritiarianism and “fascist” impulses.  Of course, for many on the radical or even normative left in the US, the Republican Party is often characterized  as “fascist.” Long forgotten now are the insults hurled at  George W. Bush when he was in office and portrayed as heralding “fascism.”
Many explainers have sought to shed light on the origins of Antifa and its symbolism. They note that its members in the US and abroad are sometimes called the “black bloc” because of their tendency to wear black and cover their faces and engage in direct action against their perceived enemies during protests. This youth protest movement arrived in the 1980s in western Europe, preying on the lost generation of that era where the radical left turned to “black bloc” anarchism and other turned to sport hooliganism. Ostensibly these groups were involved in various campaigns, whether environmental or opposing the US or fighting “capitalism” but their manifestation was generally in violence and looting. On the other hand they also claimed to be fighting against the rise of the far-right in Europe, particularly Germany, during the 1980s and 1990s. Some of them emerged in the US in 1999 during the “battle in Seattle” protests against the WTO.
In the US then the origins of Antifa and its antics can be traced to those groups of angry and privileged youth who congregated around radical protests in places like Oregon. While some became radical environmentalists, others became Antifa. They adopted the nomenklatura and red and black flags and symbols of European fellow travelers. But they were not as ideological or well organized as the Europeans. In general, they also had a problem: The US didn’t have a history of European “fascism” and it didn’t have a history of European anarchism and socialism to draw from.
When one looks to Europe for the origins of the symbols and ideology of anti-fascism one must go back to the 1920s and 1930s. The black and red flag symbols associated with Antifa have an interesting history. Black and Red flags were the symbol of the Confederacion Nacional del Trabajo, the CNT. It was founded in 1920 in Barcelona and played a key role in the trade union and anarchist movements of the era. It played a key role in the era of the Spanish Civil War and Revolutionary Catalonia alongside the Federacion Anarquista Iberica (FAI). The FAI was founded in 1927 and its symbol was the black flag. CNT and FAI’s flag combined the two colors: Red and Black. This anarchist-syndicalist union was part of an ecosystem of other anarchist and revolutionary groups that had popped up in Europe in the first half of the 20th century. They had an array of complex characters at their forefront, such as the Ukrainian Nestor Makho, who fought in Ukraine during the chaos after the First world War and eventually fled to Paris.
Fellow travelers looked to the US-founded industrial workers of the World, and the Italian Anarchist Federation, founded in 1945. Why does this matter? Because these divergent groups, many of them sidelined by Stalin’s increasing power over Communism during the 1930s, ended up floating around western Europe looking for an ideological home. Different groups opened doors across the west and became involve with different issues, such as the Direct Action Movement and he role of anarcho-syndicalists in the UK. An International of Anarchist federations was founded in 1968, with chapters across the West and Latin America.
One odd aspect of these groups is that in Ukraine the right-wing Pravi Sektor (Right Sector) adopted the red and black flag as its emblem. It’s origins are not actually anarchist but rather right wing nationalist opposition to Stalinism. Later it formed its own militias during the clashes with pro-Russian elements in the 2014 revolution in Ukraine. It’s members don’t always look like the far-right, some appear more like punk band black block types. Unsurprisingly some of the Antifa activists joined their movement to resist what they saw as far-right infiltration of the punk scene. All things come full circle in this respect, what happened in the 1920s and 1930s with the rise of fascism and Stalinistic Communism gave birth to a movement of anarchists and anti-fascists that span the globe. Some of them did fight fascism once. Whether they are still fighting “fascism” today or something else is less clear. It’s also less clear if some of the admirers of Antifa or its opponents even understand it, or if some of its own members understand its origins.


Tags Terrorism United States Antifa
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo In the wake of Floyd, Halak, distrust in police makes the world crazy By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Emerging from COVID-19, Israelis in solidarity with Diaspora Jews By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef The Kafkaesque trial of Benjamin Netanyahu – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Emily Schrader Weaponizing Twitter: Both sides are wrong – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Adam Milstein Is fighting violent antisemitism and saving lives our responsibility? By ADAM MILSTEIN

Most Read

1 Trump signs the Never Again Education Act into law
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 10, 2019
2 Iran, Russia, China, Turkey celebrate 'collapse' of US
A vandalized police car during the protests in Los Angeles, May 30, 2020.
3 COVID-19 immunity lasts only six months, reinfection possible - study
Shoppers wear face masks and walk around a fashion shopping center in Ashdod, as restrictions over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ease around Israel, May 5, 2020.
4 White supremacists, Soros, 'Russians,' and Antifa blamed for US protests
A man holds a baseball bat while protecting the premises of the Division of Indian Work, a non-governmental organization, as protesters continue to rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. May 30, 2020
5 Moderna: First patients dosed with COVID-19 vaccine in Phase 2 study
Vaccine (illustrative)
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by