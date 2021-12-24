The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

On This Day: WWI's 1914 Christmas Truce begins

Soldiers stopped fighting on multiple battlefields on Christmas Eve in an improvised truce that lasted the whole of Christmas.

By ARIELLA MARSDEN
Published: DECEMBER 24, 2021 04:44
British and German soldiers play soccer together during the WWI Christmas Truce of 1914. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
British and German soldiers play soccer together during the WWI Christmas Truce of 1914.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
On December 24, 1914, World War I was put on hold at various battlefields around Europe, and warring sides came together in what would later come to be known as the Christmas Truce.
Accounts from soldiers in the trenches tell stories of both sides singing Christmas carols and sharing booze, biscuits and cigarettes.
"Away across the field, among the dark shadows beyond, I could hear the murmur of voices," wrote a British machine gunner, Bruce Bairnsfather. 
Bairnsfather and his fellow soldiers realized that the voices were the Germans singing in honor of Christmas Eve. They then heard a German shouting at them to come out of the trenches. The two sides met in No Man's Land and shook hands.
Another element of the truce was that each side allowed the other to collect their dead, which would have been impossible during actual combat. A soldier's letter that was published in The Irish Times a month later described the scene as "a large crowd of officers and men, English and German, grouped around the bodies which had been gathered together and laid out in row."
Christmas Truce of 1914 311 (credit: Wikimedia Commons)Christmas Truce of 1914 311 (credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Similar scenes occurred at other battlefields too with reports from some describing games of soccer and holiday parties. These mini truces were a short reprieve for the soldiers who had already been fighting a war that they had expected to end quickly for six months.
"We did not fire that day, and everything was so quiet it seemed a dream," wrote J. Reading in a letter to his wife.
Not everyone was happy about the truce though. Higher-ranking officers were horrified and by some accounts, punished their soldiers for fraternization.
The war continued as soon as Christmas was over, although some accounts suggest that in some places, it continued a few more days. For the next four years that the war lasted, there was never again a Christmas truce, making the events of 1914 unique and perhaps miraculous.


Tags history christmas wwi
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel's gates are always open for aliyah - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel's Iran question: To strike or not to strike? - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My word: Don't panic - and other advice for the galaxy

 By LIAT COLLINS
Yesh Atid MK Elazar Stern

The Western Wall should be a place of unity for all Jews - opinion

 By ELAZAR STERN
Ruthie Blum

Mansour Abbas’s ‘Jewish state’ bombshell - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Ancient Greek drug could cut COVID-19 deaths - Israeli scientist

Saffron
2

'One wrong move': Tehran Times reveals Iran's targets in Israel

Front page of Tehran Times showing missile threat against Israel
3

10,000 year old infant female ‘Neve’ becomes oldest ever discovered

A skull and human bones
4

Former US Army generals urge Pentagon to prepare for potential civil war

Jacob Anthony Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli, of Arizona speaks with a U.S. Capitol Police officer after supporters of President Donald Trump occupied the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021
5

United New York-Tel Aviv flight canceled just before takeoff

Breaking news

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by