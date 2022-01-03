The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
South Korean crosses armed border in rare defection to North Korea

It could not be confirmed whether the person was alive, but a notice was sent to North Korea via a military hotline asking for protection.

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 3, 2022 06:19
A PASSERBY watches a broadcast on the Hanoi summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump, in Seoul, South Korea, on February 28. (photo credit: REUTERS)
A PASSERBY watches a broadcast on the Hanoi summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump, in Seoul, South Korea, on February 28.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
A South Korean has crossed the heavily fortified border in a rare defection to North Korea, South Korea's military said on Sunday.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it carried out a search operation after detecting the person around 9:20 p.m. on Saturday on the eastern side of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas.
"We've confirmed that the person crossed the Military Demarcation Line border about 10:40 p.m. and defected to the North," the JCS said.
The JCS said it could not confirm whether the person was alive, but sent a notice to the North via a military hotline asking for protection.
The border crossing, which is illegal in South Korea, came as North Korea carries out strict anti-coronavirus measures since shutting borders in early 2020, though it has not confirmed any infections.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in, speaks during a ceremony of the 102nd anniversary of the March 1st Independence Movement Day in Seoul, South Korea, March 1, 2021. (credit: POOL VIA REUTERS)South Korean President Moon Jae-in, speaks during a ceremony of the 102nd anniversary of the March 1st Independence Movement Day in Seoul, South Korea, March 1, 2021. (credit: POOL VIA REUTERS)
A public and political uproar emerged after North Korean troops shot dead a South Korean fisheries official who went missing at sea in September 2020, for which Pyongyang blamed anti-virus rules and apologized.
Two months earlier, North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un declared a national emergency and sealed off a border town after a North Korean defector who he said had COVID-19 symptoms illegally crossed the border into the North from the South.
The North's prolonged lockdowns and restrictions on inter-provincial movement have also pushed the number of North Korean defectors arriving in the South to an all-time low.
Cross-border relations soured after denuclearisation negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington stalled since a failed summit in 2019.
South Korea and a US-led UN force are technically still at war with North Korea since the 1950-1953 Korean War ended in an armistice rather than a peace treaty. 


