Settlement agreement between Epstein and accuser made public in Prince Andrew case

A 2009 settlement agreement between financier Jeffrey Epstein and Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexual abuse, said Giuffre would be paid $500,000 as part of the deal.

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 3, 2022 19:49
Prince Andrew (L) Jeffrey Epstein (R). (photo credit: REUTERS)
Prince Andrew (L) Jeffrey Epstein (R).
(photo credit: REUTERS)
A 2009 settlement agreement between financier Jeffrey Epstein and Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexual abuse, was made public on Monday as part of Giuffre's civil lawsuit against Britain's Prince Andrew.
The agreement said Giuffre would be paid $500,000 as part of the deal.
It provided a release for "any other person or entity who could have been included as a potential defendant" against various claims by Giuffre.
Britain's Prince Andrew leaves after attending the Easter Sunday service at St Georges Chapel at Windsor Castle in southern England April 5, 2015. (credit: REUTERS/NEIL HALL)
US District Judge Lewis Kaplan will now have to decide whether that clause blocks Giuffre's lawsuit against Andrew for allegedly forcing her to have sex two decades ago when she was 17.
Andrew has denied the allegations and is seeking to dismiss the lawsuit. A hearing over his motion to dismiss is scheduled for Tuesday.


