The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

New York prosecutor drops sex crime case against Andrew Cuomo

A New York prosecutor said he could not prove the elements of a crime beyond a reasonable doubt.

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 4, 2022 19:22
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference, in New York, U.S., May 10, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS)
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference, in New York, U.S., May 10, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
A New York prosecutor will not pursue a misdemeanor sex crime charge against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, saying he could not prove the elements of a crime beyond a reasonable doubt.
Albany County District Attorney David Soares said in a statement on Tuesday that his office had investigated the complaint made by former Cuomo aide Brittany Commisso and that he found her to be "cooperative and credible."
"I, like most New Yorkers, remain deeply troubled by allegations like the ones at issue here," his statement said. "Such conduct has no place in government or in any workplace."
Cuomo, a Democrat who ran New York for a decade, resigned in August after a state investigation concluded that he sexually harassed 11 women, most of them state employees.
Commisso, then a Cuomo aide in her early 30s, said Cuomo, 64, groped her breast at the Executive Mansion in Albany in 2020. In October, Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple filed a criminal complaint in court that charged Cuomo with forcible touching.
NEW YORK GOV. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a COVID-19 vaccination site in New York City on Monday. (credit: SETH WENIG/REUTERS)NEW YORK GOV. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a COVID-19 vaccination site in New York City on Monday. (credit: SETH WENIG/REUTERS)
The complaint appeared to take even the prosecutor by surprise, who asked that Cuomo's initial court appearance be postponed to Jan. 7, saying the sheriff had acted unilaterally and that his complaint was "potentially defective."
Cuomo's lawyer Rita Glavin did not respond to requests for comment. A spokeswoman for the county sheriff declined to comment. Cuomo has said he has never touched anyone inappropriately and that his efforts to be a friendly boss may have been mistaken for flirting.
Commisso's complaint was the most serious individual case discussed in the state report that led to Cuomo's downfall, although news reports said the US Justice Department began investigating whether there was a pattern of Cuomo harassing female employees.
Other county prosecutors have investigated some of the other individual complaints and declined to bring charges.
Commisso's lawyer, Brian Premo, told the Albany Times Union, which first reported the district attorney's decision, that she intended to pursue a civil case against Cuomo.


Tags new york sexual assault Andrew Cuomo
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Bennett's approach to Abbas is a refreshing recognition of reality - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Hasan Ismaik

US, UK, Israel should help form an Arab NATO - opinion

 By HASAN ISMAIK
Emily Schrader

2021 proves that antisemitism manifests as anti-Zionism - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Noam Solomon

Can Israel become a global biotech leader?

 By NOAM SOLOMON
Susan Hattis Rolef

An Israeli cultural war is ongoing in the Knesset

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new part in human anatomy - study

Human skull (illustrative).
2

‘Israel could be completely unprotected against COVID-19 in a month’ - report

A Clalit health worker fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at Cinema City in Jerusalem.
3

Chaim Walder dead in suspected suicide following rape allegations

Chaim Walder
4

Israel's Iran question: To strike or not to strike? - opinion

An Israeli F-15 fighter jet is seen from behind at Uvda Airbase in southern Israel.
5

Ali Express says it will not serve Palestinians beginning in 2022

Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, laughs during an event at the Tel Aviv University, Israel May 3, 2018

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by