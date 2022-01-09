The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
19 dead, including nine children, in Bronx apartment building fire

Nineteen people have died from the Bronx apartment building fire. NYC Mayor Eric Adams says this is going to be one of the worst fires witnessed during modern times here in NYC.

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 9, 2022 22:26

Updated: JANUARY 9, 2022 22:30
Emergency personnel from the FDNY respond to an apartment building fire in the Bronx borough of New York City, US, January 9, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/LLOYD MITCHELL)
Emergency personnel from the FDNY respond to an apartment building fire in the Bronx borough of New York City, US, January 9, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/LLOYD MITCHELL)
At least 19 people have died, among them nine children, in an apartment building fire in Bronx,New York City, Mayor Eric Adams said on Sunday.
Thirty-two people were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries from the apartment building fire, the city's fire department commissioner Daniel Nigro told reporters.
The cause of the fire, which broke out around 11 a.m. in the 19-floor building, was not yet known, Nigro said.
"We expect there to be numerous fatalities," he said. "Members found victims on every floor in stairwells and were taking them out in cardiac and respiratory arrest."
Nigro said the smoke had spread to every floor of the building, likely because the door to the apartment where it started was left open, and that victims had suffered from significant smoke inhalation.
Emergency personnel from the FDNY respond to an apartment building fire in the Bronx borough of New York City, US, January 9, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/LLOYD MITCHELL) Emergency personnel from the FDNY respond to an apartment building fire in the Bronx borough of New York City, US, January 9, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/LLOYD MITCHELL)
Some 200 firefighters helped put out the blaze. In addition to the 32 life-threatening injuries, more than 30 others sustained more minor injuries, Adams told reporters on Sunday.
"The numbers are horrific," Adams said. "This is going to be one of the worst fires that we have witnessed during modern times here in the city of New York," Adams said. 


