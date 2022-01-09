19 dead, including nine children, in Bronx apartment building fire

At least 19 people have died, among them nine children, in an apartment building fire in Bronx, New York City, Mayor Eric Adams said on Sunday.

Thirty-two people were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries from the apartment building fire, the city's fire department commissioner Daniel Nigro told reporters.

The cause of the fire, which broke out around 11 a.m. in the 19-floor building, was not yet known, Nigro said.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

"We expect there to be numerous fatalities," he said. "Members found victims on every floor in stairwells and were taking them out in cardiac and respiratory arrest."

Nigro said the smoke had spread to every floor of the building, likely because the door to the apartment where it started was left open, and that victims had suffered from significant smoke inhalation.

Emergency personnel from the FDNY respond to an apartment building fire in the Bronx borough of New York City, US, January 9, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/LLOYD MITCHELL)

Some 200 firefighters helped put out the blaze. In addition to the 32 life-threatening injuries, more than 30 others sustained more minor injuries, Adams told reporters on Sunday.