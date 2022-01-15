The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Former Ambassador David Friedman elected to RJC's Board of Directors

By OMRI NAHMIAS
Published: JANUARY 15, 2022 19:26

Updated: JANUARY 15, 2022 20:05
(L-R) TBN President Matt Crouch and David Friedman in Jerusalem (photo credit: CAYLAN CROUCH)
(L-R) TBN President Matt Crouch and David Friedman in Jerusalem
(photo credit: CAYLAN CROUCH)
WASHINGTON - Former US ambassador to Israel David Friedman is joining the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) after being elected to its board of directors.
“As US ambassador to Israel, David Friedman was instrumental in strengthening the US-Israel relationship under president Donald Trump, including overseeing the move of the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and achieving US recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights,” said RJC National chairman Sen. Norm Coleman. “He was also a leading member of the Trump administration team that developed the historic Abraham Accords and brought that ambitious policy to fruition.
“We are very excited that David Friedman is now taking a leadership role in the Republican Jewish Coalition,” Coleman continued. He noted that the organization is committed to helping Republicans win majorities in the US House and Senate in 2022.
“The RJC has a terrific plan for energizing and growing the Jewish Republican base and for bringing them out to support Republican candidates in 2022. We are delighted that David will be part of our efforts,” Coleman said.
“I am honored to join the outstanding leadership of the Republican Jewish Coalition, a group that has done so much to advance the values and interests of the American Jewish community,” Friedman said in a statement.
Republican Jewish Coalition members listen to a prerecorded video from Donald Trump, in the Venetian resort in Las Vegas, Nov. 6, 2021. (credit: Ron Kampeas/JTA)Republican Jewish Coalition members listen to a prerecorded video from Donald Trump, in the Venetian resort in Las Vegas, Nov. 6, 2021. (credit: Ron Kampeas/JTA)
“The RJC is a respected and prominent voice against antisemitism and has a long track record of holding elected officials, from both sides of the aisle, accountable for their words and actions. The rise in antisemitism from the anti-Israel Left, with people like the ‘Squad’ in Congress openly supporting BDS [Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions] and defaming Israel, means that the RJC’s efforts are needed now more than ever,” he said.


