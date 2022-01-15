The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Ukraine suspects group linked to Belarus intelligence over cyberattack

Ukraine's government websites were hit with a cyberattack on Friday.

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 15, 2022 20:20
People pose in front of a display showing the word 'cyber' in binary code, in this picture illustration taken in Zenica December 27, 2014. Picture taken December 27, 2014. (photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/FILE PHOTO)
People pose in front of a display showing the word 'cyber' in binary code, in this picture illustration taken in Zenica December 27, 2014. Picture taken December 27, 2014.
(photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/FILE PHOTO)
Kyiv believes a hacker group linked to Belarusian intelligence carried out a cyberattack that hit Ukrainian government websites this week and used malware similar to that used by a group tied to Russian intelligence, a senior Ukrainian security official said.
Serhiy Demedyuk, deputy secretary of the national security and defense council, told Reuters that Ukraine blamed Friday's attack - which defaced government websites with threatening messages - on a group known as UNC1151 and that it was cover for more destructive actions behind the scenes.
His comments offer the first detailed analysis by Kyiv on the suspected culprits behind the cyberattack on dozens of websites. Officials on Friday said Russia was probably involved but gave no details. Belarus is a close ally of Russia.
The cyberattack splashed websites with a warning to "be afraid and expect the worst" at a time when Russia has massed troops near Ukraine's borders, and Kyiv and Washington fear Moscow is planning a new military assault on Ukraine.
Russia has dismissed such fears as "unfounded".
A grenade launcher operator of the Russian armed forces takes part in combat drills last week in the Rostov region of Russia near Ukraine. (credit: SERGEY PIVOVAROV/REUTERS)A grenade launcher operator of the Russian armed forces takes part in combat drills last week in the Rostov region of Russia near Ukraine. (credit: SERGEY PIVOVAROV/REUTERS)
The office of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Demedyuk's remarks.
Russia's foreign ministry also did not immediately respond to a request for comment on his remarks. It has previously denied involvement in cyberattacks, including against Ukraine.
"The defacement of the sites was just a cover for more destructive actions that were taking place behind the scenes and the consequences of which we will feel in the near future," Demedyuk said in written comments.
In a reference to UNC1151, he said: "This is a cyber-espionage group affiliated with the special services of the Republic of Belarus."
'TRACK RECORD'
Demedyuk, who used to be the head of Ukraine's cyber police, said the group had a track record of targeting Lithuania, Latvia, Poland and Ukraine and had spread narratives decrying the NATO alliance's presence in Europe.
"The malicious software used to encrypt some government servers is very similar in its characteristics to that used by the ATP-29 group," he said, referring to a group suspected of involvement in hacking the Democratic National Committee before the 2016 US presidential election.
"The group specializes in cyber espionage, which is associated with the Russian special services (Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation) and which, for its attacks, resorts to recruiting or undercover work of its insiders in the right company," Demedyuk said.
The messages left on the Ukrainian websites on Friday were in three languages: Ukrainian, Russian and Polish. They referred to Volhynia and Eastern Galicia, where mass killings were carried out in Nazi German-occupied Poland by the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA). The episode remains a point of contention between Poland and Ukraine.
Demedyuk suggested the hackers had used Google Translate for the Polish translation.
"It is obvious that they did not succeed in misleading anyone with this primitive method, but still this is evidence that the attackers 'played' on the Polish-Ukrainian relations (which are only getting stronger every day)," he said. 


Tags Russia ukraine belarus Cyber
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

It's time for and IDF mindset change - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

The IDF is losing the public’s trust and this will be Kohavi’s legacy

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The road that can’t be traveled

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

Arguing with the US over house demolitions - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

An anti-Israel Tu Bishvat tribute to remember - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Coronavirus: 'Deltacron' variant discovered in Cyprus

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (purple) infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (yellow), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample.
2

Have archaeologists finally discovered the long-lost temple of Hercules?

A statue of Hercules and a lion
3

Killer Zionist dolphins? Hamas claims they exist

Dolphins [Illustrative]
4

COVID-19 vaccine lengthens menstrual cycle, no indication of danger - study

Prepping the vaccine at a Health Ministry center in Jerusalem's Malcha Mall
5

Flurona: What happens when you catch COVID-19 and flu at the same time?

Flurona: The novel coronavirus (top) and influenza (bottom) viruses are seen in this composite image.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by