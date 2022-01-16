The long jihadist-extremist quest to free Aafia Siddiqui - analysis

When Aafia Siddiqui’s name became linked to a hostage crisis in Texas many experts on Islamist extremist groups, terrorists and jihadists immediately thought of the other cases where extremists have sought to free her from prison through some sort of hostage exchange or ruse. The precise details of how and why a man who attacked a synagogue in Texas then demanded to have Siddiqui freed is not year clear. However, the use of her name has conjured up past instances of attempts to swap her for people held by extremist groups.

She has been at the center of numerous agendas of extremist groups who hope to free her as some kind of trophy in the Islamist terrorist hierarchy of achievements. An account by NBC News notes that “according to a letter made public in 2014, the Islamic State offered to release James Foley, the American journalist who later was beheaded, in exchange for Siddiqui’s release.” Supposedly ISIS also offered Kayle Mueller in exchange as well. An article at US News notes that a group was asked by a local pastor to act as a “go-between with Siddiqui’s family after the Islamic State group demanded a prisoner exchange.”

The NBC account notes that Pakistan tried to broker her release in exchange for Bowe Bergdahl, who was held by the Taliban. Pakistan has long supported the Taliban and Siddiqui. Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri supposedly “demanded [that] she be freed in exchange for the release of Warren Weinstein, a captured worker with the U.S. Agency for International Development,” the account notes.

There were other attempts to get her released as well. Amarnath Amarasingam, a professor at Queens University and Senior Fellow at the ICSR Centre noted that the Taliban tried to trade a British air worker and Swiss citizens for her. According to Seamus Hughes of the George Washington University Program on Extremism, an expert on counterterrorism, “the imprisonment of Aafia Siddiqui plays an outsized role in jihadi folklore. Particularly American homegrown jihadis. Reupping our writeup of Jabbat Al Nusrah directed plot in the US to free her a few years ago.” According to this account a man from Ohio who had gone to Syria to support the terrorist group Nusra Front, then returned to the US with a plan to try to get Siddiqui out of prison by attacking the prison. Years later when Nusra had become Hayat Tahrir al-Sham its leader gave interviews to US media trying to portray itself as a group the US could work with.

According to the Declan Walsh account in 2009 in The Guardian, Siddiqui was already a cherished cause back then. “Aafia has iconic status in the Muslim world. People are angry with American imperialism and domination,” one campaigner was quoted as saying at the time.

Aafia Saddiqui as a graduate. (credit: WIKIMEDIA) The story of Siddiqui is well known. A privileged student from Pakistan, she enjoyed the freedoms and privileges of studying in Texas and then at MIT and Brandeis. She later returned to Pakistan and became linked to extremist groups and Al Qaeda. When she was captured after attempted murder in Afghanistan, she was described as a "neuroscientist." She is a well-known anti-Semite who sought to fire any lawyers with a Jewish background. She calls Jews "cruel, ungrateful, back-stabbing." Like many budding Islamist extremists, she comes from a privileged background and accounts say that her father knew the far-right Pakistani dictator Zia ul-Haq, the man responsible for getting the US involved in supporting the Mujahideen in Afghanistan. In a sense, US support for those groups helped pave the way for the Taliban and Al Qaeda, the US war on terror, and then the US giving Afghanistan back to Al Qaeda last year.

Like other extremist groups on the far-right of the Islamist spectrum who use left-leaning terminology to support their agendas, the origins of her anti-American and anti-semitic views began with other “human rights” campaigns on behalf of Muslims she saw as being oppressed. It began with campaigns on behalf of Bosnians and Chechnians but later turned against the US.

A 2010 article about her notes that “she wrote emails, held fundraisers and made forceful speeches at her local mosque. But the charities she worked with had sharp edges. The Nairobi branch of one, Mercy International Relief Agency, was linked to the 1998 US embassy bombings in East Africa; three other charities were later banned in the US for their links to al-Qaida.” She later married a nephew of 9/11 planner Khalid Sheikh Mohammed. She was arrested in Afghanistan in 2008 and was accused of attacking American law enforcement who went to interview her there. She was then convicted by the US attorney’s office in New York City, then under Preet Bharara, who said that “she now faces the stiff consequences of her violent actions.” She was sent to prison at FMC Carswell in Fort Worth, Texas where she is supposed to be held for the next six decades.

According to NBC “the Council on American-Islamic Relations, or CAIR, is among the groups that have taken up Siddiqui's cause.” The NBC account notes that “CAIR's Dallas-Fort Worth chapter has called Siddiqui's conviction ‘one of the greatest examples of injustice in U.S. history.’” Considering the long US history of various other injustices such as slavery, this seems like an exaggeration. Siddiqui appears more like a privileged extremist who took up the far-right cause of hatred and extremism and used her privileged to travel where she wanted until being detained.

Pakistan has supported her in the past, apparently sending her lawyers, according to an account at US News. According to a local CBS affiliate, when she was convicted “Pakistani officials immediately decried the punishment, which prompted protests in multiple cities and criticism in the media. The prime minister at the time, Yousuf Raza Gilani, called her the ‘daughter of the nation’ and vowed to campaign for her release from jail. In the years since, Pakistani leaders have openly floated the idea of swaps or deals that could result in her release.”