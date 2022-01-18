The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
US informs Israel it no longer supports EastMed pipeline to Europe

Washington informed Athens that they no longer support the EastMed project earlier this month.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: JANUARY 18, 2022 16:12
CYPRIOT PRESIDENT Nicos Anastasiades, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attend a joint news conference following the signing of a deal to build the EastMed sub-sea pipeline to carry natural gas from the eastern Mediterranean to Europe, in Athens earlier t (photo credit: REUTERS)
CYPRIOT PRESIDENT Nicos Anastasiades, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attend a joint news conference following the signing of a deal to build the EastMed sub-sea pipeline to carry natural gas from the eastern Mediterranean to Europe, in Athens earlier t

(photo credit: REUTERS)
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The Biden administration informed Israel, Greece and Cyprus in recent weeks that the US no longer supports the proposed EastMed natural gas pipeline from Israel to Europe.
State Department officials conveyed the new position to the Israeli Foreign Ministry, a diplomatic source in Jerusalem confirmed on Tuesday.
The reversal of position from that of the Trump administration was first reported in Greece earlier this month. Washington informed Athens of its concerns about the project in a “non-paper,” a diplomatic term for an unofficial or off-the-record communication.
"The American side expressed to the Greek side reservations as to the rationale of the EastMed pipeline, [and] raised issues of its economic viability and environmental [issues]," Greek government sources told Reuters.
"The Greek side highlighted that this project has been declared a 'special project' by the European Union and any decision on its viability will logically have an economic impact," the official said.
Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pose for a photo before signing a deal to build the EastMed subsea pipeline to carry natural gas from the eastern Mediterranean to Europe, at the Zappeion Hall in Athens, Gree (credit: REUTERS/ALKIS KONSTANTINIDIS)Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pose for a photo before signing a deal to build the EastMed subsea pipeline to carry natural gas from the eastern Mediterranean to Europe, at the Zappeion Hall in Athens, Gree (credit: REUTERS/ALKIS KONSTANTINIDIS)
The EastMed Pipeline, meant to transfer natural gas from Israeli waters to Europe via Greece and Cyprus, was announced in 2016, and several agreements have been signed between the three countries on the subject. The three states aimed to complete the 6 billion Euro project by 2025, but no financing has been secured for it.
Claims over gas in the eastern Mediterranean has been a point of contention with Turkey in recent years, with Ankara saying it should be part of the EastMed project.
Former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo and energy secretary Dan Brouilette expressed US support for the pipeline when they were still in office.
The US Embassy in Greece said last week that Washington still supports the 3+1 mechanism, of meetings between Israel, Greece, Cyprus and the US.
“We remain committed to physically interconnecting East Med energy to Europe,” the embassy stated. “We are shifting our focus to electricity interconnectors that can support both gas and renewable energy sources.”
Among the proposals the US still supports is the EuroAsia interconnector linking Israeli, Cypriot and European electricity grids, which “would not only connect vital energy markets but would also help prepare the region for the clean energy transition.”
Turkish state media channel TRT aired a documentary opposing the EastMed pipeline titled “The Pipe Dream” last week, which includes footage of State Department Senior Advisor for Energy Security Amos Hochstein discussing the matter before he was appointed to his current position.
Hochstein said he would be “extremely uncomfortable with the US supporting this project” because of its environmental implications.
“Why would we build a fossil fuel pipeline between the EastMed and Europe when our entire policy is to support new technology...and new investments in going green and in going clean?” he asked. “By the time this pipeline is built we will have spent billions of taxpayer money on something that is obsolete - not only obsolete but against our collective interest between the US and Europe.”
Hochstein also argued that the project is not financially feasible. He thinks it will cost more than 6 billion Euros and pointed out that international financial institutions are committed to no longer investing in fossil fuels.
The pipeline plan was “totally driven by politics,” but “multibillion dollar deals should be driven by the commercial side,” he added.
“This idea came up in 2016, but no movement has been made except for signing some controacts, MOUs and the big hoopla of politics…Some ministers in the region are talking about the EU supporting [the plan]; they agreed to a feasibility study on the project. That’s a big difference,” Hochstein said.
“This is politicians talking but there's no there there,” Hochstein said. “This project probably will not happen because it’s too complicated, too expensive and too late in the arch of history.”
Gabriel Mitchell, the director of external relations for the Mitvim Institute for Regional Foreign Policy, said that Israel’s relationship with Greece and Cyprus, which has grown very warm in recent years, does not depend on the EastMed pipeline.
“The cooperation between the parties has expanded beyond the narrow scope of an undersea pipeline project, incorporating multiple fields and inter-ministerial cooperation,” Mitchell stated. 
And when it comes to Israel’s future in exporting natural gas, the EastMed was never Israel’s only option.
“The story of the EastMed pipeline should serve as a reminder that these projects require a high level of commercial, technical, and political feasibility,” Mitchell said. “As one door potentially closes, others could open that present a different but no less important set of commercial and geopolitical opportunities.”
“The EastMed pipeline's feasibility issues were well-documented, but in the end it may be other energy initiatives - such as the EuroAsia Interconnector - that become the tripartite relationship's flagship project,” he added.
Reuters contributed to this report.


Tags Israel greece cyprus EastMed gas pipeline Biden administration
