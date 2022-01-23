The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israel weighing options amid deepening Russia-Ukraine crisis

Jerusalem has generally maintained a position of neutrality between the countries, since their 2014 war.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: JANUARY 23, 2022 15:39

Updated: JANUARY 23, 2022 16:28
Ukrainian soldiers fire artillery during the conflict in Donbas (photo credit: REUTERS)
Israel is considering its position as tensions rise on the Russia-Ukraine border, with the Foreign Ministry set to hold a meeting on the matter on Monday.

Jerusalem has generally maintained a position of neutrality between the countries, since their 2014 war. Maintaining good relations with Moscow is a strategic interest for Israel, in light of Russia’s significant military presence in Syria. Israel also has strong ties with Ukraine in a variety of areas, and Kyiv has the support of Israel’s most important ally, the US, in the current crisis.

Another major concern for Israel is how the Ukraine-Russia crisis will impact Iran nuclear talks, in which the US and Russia sit around the same table; their delegations met in Vienna over the weekend.

On that matter, the head of the Russian delegation to Iran talks Mikhail Ulynanov tweeted on Saturday that “Russia-US relations are in extremely bad shape. However, on Iran we managed to work productively so far.”

In addition, both countries have large Jewish communities that could be impacted by conflict and are a consideration, a diplomatic source in Jerusalem said.

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin meets with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in Sochi in October (credit: Evgeny Biyatov/Sputnik-Kremlin via Reuters)RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin meets with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in Sochi in October (credit: Evgeny Biyatov/Sputnik-Kremlin via Reuters)

Other than Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asking Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and his predecessor Benjamin Netanyahu to try to mediate between him and Russian President Vladimir Putin last year – Putin wasn’t interested – there has been little international interest in Israel getting involved or taking a side.

Even when Russia-Ukraine tensions arose in a phone call between Putin and Bennett this month and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken brought the matter up in his call with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, the Israelis mostly listened, and did not view those conversations, nor the readouts mentioning Ukraine after the calls, as pressure.

Director of the Program on Israel-Middle East relations at the Mitvim Institute for Regional Foreign Policies Ksenia Svetlova emphasized that it is still unclear what direction the crisis will take, and could be anything from a Russian cyberattack to a limited military incursion to a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

As long as the situation is unclear, the world will accept Israel’s neutrality, Svetlova posited.

However, she warned, “the moment of truth is coming and Israel has to think about what it’s doing.”

Pressure on Israel to take a side would likely be both international and domestic.

“If there is a war, with civilians killed, there will be pressure from the US and the very large Ukrainian community in Israel,” Svetlova said. “Many thousands of Israelis have family in Ukraine, and they are preparing to hold protests.”

Israel will have to maintain a very delicate balance if it chooses to make a public statement about the tensions, Svetlova explained.

“We have almost total dependence on cooperation with the Russians on our northern border,” she stated. “Israel may have to condemn [Russian actions against Ukraine] but in a delicate way, that won’t reach the point of summoning ambassadors.”

The fact that Germany and other European actors are not totally aligned with Washington against Russia helps Israel maintain its ambiguity and allows it to take a softer line if it speaks out against Russia, Svetlova said.

Zelensky’s attempt to have Israel host a summit between him and Putin, even mediate at a lower level, shows desperation, Svetlova added.

In addition, she said, “Ukraine sees Israel as an extension of American policy, like everyone else does. Israeli mediation was an attempt to bring their distress to the Americans’ attention. It never had a chance of working.”

If Russia invades, thousands of Ukrainian Jews or descendants of Jews may choose to immigrate to Israel, Svetlova said, calling on the Aliyah and Integration Ministry to prepare for their arrival.

The ministry did not respond to a query from The Jerusalem Post on the matter by press time.

Still, Svetlova said, “it is important to emphasize that nothing is over yet… a decision hasn’t been made [by Putin] yet about how to act or what the final goal is.”

In fact, she argued, Russia is gaining from the continuing uncertainty and tension, in which the US and Europe is paying attention to Russia and listening to its demands, and may have more to lose from launching an actual war.



Russia ukraine diplomacy
