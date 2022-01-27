Trump declares himself the next president in viral golf clip

In a video that has gone viral on social media, former US President Donald Trump calls himself the 47th president of the United States.

While playing a round of golf at one of Trump's clubs, one man holding the camera announces Trump ahead of his golf shot: "Now on the tee, the 45th president of the United States."

Trump, donning a "Make America Great Again" hat, corrects the man on camera, saying, "45th and 47th."

The people surrounding him proceed to clap and cheer, saying "yes" and "I love that."

Trump, in the meantime, has been actively campaigning ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. He is currently the front-runner among potential Republican candidates according to numerous polls, despite never officially confirming that he will be running in the 2024 elections. He has nevertheless teased repeatedly that he may be in the running.

