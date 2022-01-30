The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Olympics: China reports 34 new COVID-19 cases among Games-related personnel

Of those, 13 were athletes or team officials who tested positive after arriving at the airport on Saturday.

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 30, 2022 14:53
The Beijing Olympic Tower is pictured ahead of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing (photo credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH)
(photo credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH)

Thirty-four new COVID-19 infections were detected among Olympics-related personnel, the Beijing 2022 Winter Games organizing committee said on Sunday, including Poland's short track medal hopeful Natalia Maliszewska.

Of the total infections, 23 were among new airport arrivals, while 11 were people already in the "closed loop" bubble that separates event personnel from the public to try to curb the spread of infections.

The loop allows Games participants to move freely between their accommodations and Olympic venues on official transport, but they are not allowed to move freely in the city. All Games stakeholders, including media and staff, are also tested daily.

Maliszewska is the eighth Polish athlete to have tested positive and has gone into isolation, the Polish Olympic Committee said on Sunday. She joins infected fellow speedskaters Natalia Czerwonka, Magdalena Czyszczon and Marek Kania in isolation.

People are pictured at the Main Press Centre ahead of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing (credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH) People are pictured at the Main Press Centre ahead of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing (credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH)

With the 500m heats set to start on Saturday, Maliszewska is in a race against time to compete. Athletes who test positive and show no symptoms are to be discharged from isolation only if they provide two consecutive negative tests 24 hours apart.

Australia said on Sunday that one member of its delegation had tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival in Beijing and been placed in isolation.

The person took another test on Sunday, which returned a negative result.

"The team member will now undergo a final test tomorrow, which if again negative, will allow the member to return to their usual routine," the Australian Olympic Committee said in a statement.

Beijing Games organizers have warned of more cases in the coming days as the Chinese capital enforces stringent measures, restricting the movement and contact of any Games participant with the local population.

In contrast to many countries seeking to live with COVID-19, China has isolated itself with a zero-tolerance policy, canceling nearly all international flights. Olympic athletes and others must fly directly into the city on charter flights. 



