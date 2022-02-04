The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Russian newspaper evacuates reporter labeled 'terrorist' by Chechen leader

Yelena Milashina is an investigative reporter focused on rights abuses in Chechnya who was described in a Telegram group as a "terrorist" who must be "eliminated."

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 4, 2022 13:21
Re-elected head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov attends an inauguration ceremony in Grozny, Russia October 5, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/CHINGIS KONDAROV)
Re-elected head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov attends an inauguration ceremony in Grozny, Russia October 5, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/CHINGIS KONDAROV)

Russia's Novaya Gazeta newspaper said it had sent journalist Yelena Milashina out of the country for her own safety after the leader of Chechnya described her last week as a terrorist.

Milashina is an investigative reporter focused on rights abuses in Chechnya, a mainly Muslim southern region overseen by Kremlin-backed head Ramzan Kadyrov who rose to power after two bloody wars that followed the 1991 Soviet breakup.

A Jan. 24 post on Kadyrov's Telegram social media account described Milashina and a human rights worker, Igor Kalyapin, as terrorists.

It also said: "We have always eliminated terrorists and their accomplices, between whom there is no difference."

Novaya Gazeta's Dmitry Muratov was named co-winner of the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize last October and dedicated his award to six contributors to the newspaper who had been murdered for their work exposing human rights violations and corruption.

Novaya gazeta logo (credit: Wikimedia Commons) Novaya gazeta logo (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The paper said the decision to move Milashina was taken after she received numerous threats from "prominent representatives of the Chechen Republic."

Milashina, whose predecessor Anna Politkovskaya was gunned down near her Moscow apartment in 2006, commented on the decision to leave Russia for a while in an interview with the TV Rain channel late on Thursday.

"Both my chief editor and my fairly high-placed sources are insisting on this and say the threat to my personal safety is high. So I will listen to them, although I really don't like doing this, I don't like these kinds of things," she said. 



Tags Terrorism Russia chechnya journalism Terrorist Telegram
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Seven signs that you may have already had coronavirus

Woman blowing nose (Illustrative)
2

New MERS-related virus NeoCoV may be more lethal, transmissible - study

Coronavirus (illustrative).
3

'The Jew is the devil' — Neo-Nazis rally in Florida

A Nazi's salute at a neo-Nazi rally in Kansas City, Missouri. (Dave Kaup/Reuters)
4

Swastikas displayed at Canadian ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests against vaccination mandates

A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany
5

Size matters more than we think, Israeli study concludes

Larger images are more likely to be remembered during naturalistic visual behavior.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by