The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have overturned 2020 election

Former US Vice President Mike Pence said on Friday that Donald Trump was wrong to think Pence could have overturned the result of the 2020 presidential election.

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 4, 2022 23:44

Updated: FEBRUARY 4, 2022 23:54
US Vice President Mike Pence officiates as a joint session of the House and Senate convenes to confirm the Electoral College votes cast in November's election, at the Capitol in Washington, US, January 6, 2021. (photo credit: SAUL LOEB/POOL VIA REUTERS/FILE PHOTO)
US Vice President Mike Pence officiates as a joint session of the House and Senate convenes to confirm the Electoral College votes cast in November's election, at the Capitol in Washington, US, January 6, 2021.
(photo credit: SAUL LOEB/POOL VIA REUTERS/FILE PHOTO)

In a sharp rebuke to his former boss, former US Vice President Mike Pence said on Friday that Donald Trump was wrong to think Pence could have taken action to reverse the outcome of the 2020 presidential election that Trump has falsely claimed was stolen from him.

After losing his re-election bid Democrat Joe Biden in November 2020, the Republican Trump pressured Pence to block congressional certification of the results in an attempt to stay in power. Pence, a loyal lieutenant during the four years of Trump's tumultuous presidency, opted not to block certification.

Trump on Sunday issued a fresh statement saying that Pence could have "overturned" the election.

"President Trump is wrong," Pence said in a speech in Florida to the conservative Federalist Society. "I had no right to overturn the election."

"The presidency belongs to the American people, and the American people alone. And frankly there is no idea more un-American than the notion that any one person could choose the American president," Pence added.

SUPPORTERS OF US President Donald Trump protest in front of the Capitol Building in Washington, DC, on January 6. (credit: STEPHANIE KEITH/REUTERS)SUPPORTERS OF US President Donald Trump protest in front of the Capitol Building in Washington, DC, on January 6. (credit: STEPHANIE KEITH/REUTERS)

A mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in a failed bid to prevent Congress from formally certifying the election results. Pence was presiding over the proceedings and, along with US lawmakers at the Capitol, fled from the rioters.

In a speech moments before the attack, Trump repeated his false claims that the election was stolen from him through widespread voting fraud and called upon Pence to "do the right thing" and block certification of the election results.

"All Vice President Pence has to do is send it back to the states to recertify and we become president and you are the happiest people," Trump told his supporters during the Jan. 6 speech.

Later some of the rioters at the Capitol chanted "Hang Mike Pence" during the rampage and some set up a makeshift gallows.

Trump at a rally in Texas on Saturday said that if he were to run for president and win in 2024, he would pardon people charged with criminal offenses in connection with the Jan. 6 riot.



Tags United States Donald Trump Mike Pence 2020 United States elections Capitol Insurrection
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'The Jew is the devil' — Neo-Nazis rally in Florida

A Nazi's salute at a neo-Nazi rally in Kansas City, Missouri. (Dave Kaup/Reuters)
2

COVID-19: Green Pass narrowed to large events starting next week

Israel's Green Pass validity was extended until Thursday on Sunday after the Health Ministry 'traffic light' website crashed, October 3, 2021.
3

Swastikas displayed at Canadian ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests against vaccination mandates

A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany
4

New MERS-related virus NeoCoV may be more lethal, transmissible - study

Coronavirus (illustrative).
5

Seven signs that you may have already had coronavirus

Woman blowing nose (Illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by