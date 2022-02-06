The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
After Israel, Ben and Jerry attack US Ukraine policy - Analysis

After having slammed Israel it seems that Ben and Jerry’s is stepping into the Ukraine conflict as well.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: FEBRUARY 6, 2022 00:37

Updated: FEBRUARY 6, 2022 00:59
Ben & Jerry's ice cream (Illustrative) (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
After boycotting Israel last year, the ice cream maker Ben & Jerry's have now attacked US policy on Ukraine. In July of last year Ben and Jerry’s said “We believe it is inconsistent with our values for Ben & Jerry’s ice cream to be sold in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT). We also hear and recognize the concerns shared with us by our fans and trusted partners.” 

On February 4, the same business said “you cannot simultaneously prevent and prepare for war.  We call on President Biden to de-escalate tensions and work for peace rather than prepare for war. Sending thousands more US troops to Europe in response to Russia’s threats against Ukraine only fans the flame of war.” 

The latest statement condemns the US for having stood up for Ukraine. Ukraine is currently at the center of tensions between the US and Russia. In 2014, a crisis took place in Ukraine that led to Russia backing separatists in the eastern part of the country that took over areas in the Donbas. In addition, Russia annexed Crimea. The Biden administration has stood up to what they say is a Russian threaten to invade more of Ukraine. Russia has said they are concerned about NATO expansion.

According to BBC “Russia's President Vladimir Putin has accused the US of trying to draw his country into a war in Ukraine. He said America's goal was to use a confrontation as a pretext to impose more sanctions on Russia. Meanwhile last week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken tweeted that the US was "committed to preventing a conflict that is in no one's interest". 

Tanks of the Ukrainian armed forces are parked on the roadside during a withdrawal near the village of Nyzhnje in Luhansk region, Ukraine, October 5, 2015. (credit: STRINGER/ REUTERS) Tanks of the Ukrainian armed forces are parked on the roadside during a withdrawal near the village of Nyzhnje in Luhansk region, Ukraine, October 5, 2015. (credit: STRINGER/ REUTERS)

Meanwhile in the last days US troops have moved to Europe to reinforce Washington’s NATO allies and they have reportedly arrived in Germany, the US military’s European Command has said. China has backed Russia in this standoff with NATO.

Now it seems American ice cream is also concerned. After having slammed Israel it seems that Ben and Jerry’s is stepping into the Ukraine conflict as well. Recently, Globes reported that “pressure is growing on British multinational consumer goods company Unilever, the owner of Ben & Jerry's, over the refusal of the ice cream company to allow its Israeli franchisee to sell products in Judea and Samaria. Unilever's share price has fallen about 12% over the past few months, since the dispute erupted in July, a much bigger fall than the share price of other major consumer goods companies.” 

Now the same company is raising eyebrows by putting out statements on Ukraine. “We call on President Biden to de-escalate tensions and work for peace rather than prepare for war. Sending thousands more US troops to Europe in response to Russia’s threats against Ukraine only fans the flame of war,” Ben and Jerry’s said, according to its Twitter account.  

This tweet has been greeted with what is called a “ratio” on Twitter when a tweet is often quote-tweeted and slammed in criticism. As of February 6, it has 1,600 quote tweets but only 246 re-tweets, indicating it has been “ratioed” which generally means people disagree with it. The quotes include claims that the tweet is ignorant or “Tell me you don't understand war without telling me you don't understand war.” Some users mocked the ice cream group as clowns using a popular graphic. Others wondered “why are we getting foreign policy advice from ice cream?” 

It appears that Ben and Jerry, after having attacked Israel, are now wading into critique of defending Ukraine. This could begin a pattern of US ice cream manufacturers critiquing US foreign policy or it could represent the increasing virtue signaling whereby one company takes on tough foreign policy choices and alienates the base of eaters of ice cream.

It is unclear if the decision by Ben and Jerry to target Israel and now Ukraine is part of a pattern of slamming democracies that are US partners and allies. It remains to be seen if Ben and Jerry will tweet any condemnation of any authoritarian regimes of human rights violations by dictatorships or only go after US policy regarding Israel and Ukraine.



Tags Russia ukraine Ben & Jerry's
