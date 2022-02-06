The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

50,000 casualties, 5 million refugees expected if Russia invades Ukraine - report

US military and intelligence assessments are that Kyiv will fall within two days if Russia launches what may be the largest ground incursion since WWII, the Washington Post reported.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 6, 2022 09:05
Tanks of the Ukrainian armed forces are parked on the roadside during a withdrawal near the village of Nyzhnje in Luhansk region, Ukraine, October 5, 2015. (photo credit: STRINGER/ REUTERS)
Tanks of the Ukrainian armed forces are parked on the roadside during a withdrawal near the village of Nyzhnje in Luhansk region, Ukraine, October 5, 2015.
(photo credit: STRINGER/ REUTERS)

An invasion of Ukraine by Russia could lead up to 50,000 civilian casualties, to the Ukrainian government falling within two days and to a humanitarian crisis with 5 million fleeing refugees, the Washington Post quoted US military and intelligence assessments as saying. The assessments were presented to lawmakers and European partners over the past few days.

The number of tactical Russian battalions stationed at the Ukrainian border grew from 60 to 83 within two weeks, seven people familiar to the assessment told the Washington Post. Each battalion has approximately 750 troops.

Thousands of additional logistics personnel, including key military enablers such as build-briding units, are also amassing at the border, the report said.

The assessments also indicated that the window for a diplomatic solution is shrinking, as Putin now has some 130,000 thousand troops on the borders and will not have the political will to disperse, the report said.

The first US troops reinforcing NATO allies in Eastern Europe arrived on Saturday at Rzeszow military base in southeastern Poland.

US President Joe Biden holds virtual talks with Russia's President Vladimir Putin amid Western fears that Moscow plans to attack Ukraine, during a secure video call from the Situation Room at the White House in Washington, US, December 7, 2021. (credit: The White House/Handout via REUTERS)US President Joe Biden holds virtual talks with Russia's President Vladimir Putin amid Western fears that Moscow plans to attack Ukraine, during a secure video call from the Situation Room at the White House in Washington, US, December 7, 2021. (credit: The White House/Handout via REUTERS)

On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden ordered nearly 3,000 extra troops to Poland and Romania to shield Eastern Europe from a potential spillover from the Ukraine crisis.

About 1,700 service members, mainly paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division, were set to deploy from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to Poland "over the next days," US Army sources had said.

Russia has denied plans to invade Ukraine but has said it could take unspecified military measures if its demands are not met, including a promise by NATO never to admit Kyiv.



Tags Russia ukraine NATO
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'The Jew is the devil' — Neo-Nazis rally in Florida

A Nazi's salute at a neo-Nazi rally in Kansas City, Missouri. (Dave Kaup/Reuters)
2

COVID-19: Green Pass narrowed to large events starting next week

Israel's Green Pass validity was extended until Thursday on Sunday after the Health Ministry 'traffic light' website crashed, October 3, 2021.
3

Swastikas displayed at Canadian ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests against vaccination mandates

A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany
4

New MERS-related virus NeoCoV may be more lethal, transmissible - study

Coronavirus (illustrative).
5

Seven signs that you may have already had coronavirus

Woman blowing nose (Illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by