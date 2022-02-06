The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Vote on Israel’s African Union ouster deferred for a year

“Algeria and South Africa failed in their attempt to kick Israel out,” a Foreign Ministry source said.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: FEBRUARY 6, 2022 14:09

Updated: FEBRUARY 6, 2022 15:03
President of the Democratic Republic of Congo Felix Tshisekedi, Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, and President of Senegal Macky Sall prepare for a group photo during the opening ceremony of the 35th ordinary session of the Assembly of the African Union at the African Union Commission. (photo credit: REUTERS/TIKSA NEGERI)
President of the Democratic Republic of Congo Felix Tshisekedi, Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, and President of Senegal Macky Sall prepare for a group photo during the opening ceremony of the 35th ordinary session of the Assembly of the African Union at the African Union Commission.
(photo credit: REUTERS/TIKSA NEGERI)

The African Union formed a committee to reexamine Israel’s observer status on Sunday, deferring a planned vote from this year’s assembly.

The committee is meant to review Israel’s status and submit its conclusion at next year’s assembly.

“Algeria and South Africa failed in their attempt to kick Israel out,” a Foreign Ministry source said.

At the same time, the Israeli hope to win a vote in a way that would finally confirm its observer status was not realized.



Tags Israel Foreign Ministry Israel-Africa
