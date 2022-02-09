The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Melania Trump to make Parler her 'social media home'

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 9, 2022 17:13

Updated: FEBRUARY 9, 2022 17:15
Former US first lady Melania Trump gives a speech during a reception she hosted on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, US, September 26, 2018. (photo credit: REUTERS/DARREN ORNITZ/FILE PHOTO)
Former US first lady Melania Trump will use Parler for exclusive communications and make the platform her "social media home," the company said on Wednesday.

Parler, a social media service popular with American right-wing users, had also spearheaded the launch of her non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain technology venture in December.

The site had gone dark for weeks early last year after major service providers cut it off for failing to police violent content that led to the attack on the US Capitol on Jan. 6 by followers of then-US President Donald Trump.

Trump, who was barred from Twitter Inc and Facebook following the incident, is also looking to launch his own social media app called TRUTH Social that he said would "stand up to Big Tech" companies.

The Parler app was launched in 2018 as a social media site for those seeking an alternative to major platforms including Twitter. It has over 16 million users.

Woman holding smartphone with Parler logo in front of displayed same logo in this illustration taken May 17, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC)Woman holding smartphone with Parler logo in front of displayed same logo in this illustration taken May 17, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC)

Parler quickly gained traction from supporters of former President Trump and is part of an expanding far-right media universe that includes TV broadcasters One America News Network and Newsmax, along with the video-sharing site BitChute and social media platform Gab.



