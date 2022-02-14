The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Russia, amid ongoing drills near Ukraine, says ties with US are 'on the floor'

Russia has more than 100,000 troops massed near Ukraine, has repeatedly denied any plans to invade and has accused the West of "hysteria."

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 14, 2022 09:43

Updated: FEBRUARY 14, 2022 10:25
A helicopter fires during military exercises held by the armed forces of Russia and Belarus at the Gozhsky training ground in the Grodno region, Belarus, in this handout photo released February 12, 2022. (photo credit: LEONID SCHEGLOV/BELTA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
A helicopter fires during military exercises held by the armed forces of Russia and Belarus at the Gozhsky training ground in the Grodno region, Belarus, in this handout photo released February 12, 2022.
(photo credit: LEONID SCHEGLOV/BELTA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Despite a recent uptick in bilateral dialog, relations between Moscow and Washington are "lying on the floor," the Kremlin told Russia's RIA news agency, amid Western objections to ongoing major Russian military drills near its borders with Ukraine.

The United States on Sunday said Russia could invade Ukraine at any time and might create a surprise pretext for an attack, as it reaffirmed a pledge to defend "every inch" of NATO territory.

Russia has more than 100,000 troops massed near Ukraine, has repeatedly denied any plans to invade and has accused the West of "hysteria."

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said there were certain channels for dialog, one positive being that President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden have been in contact - the two spoke by phone on Saturday - but that ties in other areas were strained.

"The heads of state are in dialog, there is [a] dialogue on other fronts," RIA cited Peskov as saying in an interview. "This is a plus because you know that just a couple of years ago there was zero dialogue, there were no such contacts whatsoever.

Service members take part in military exercises held by the armed forces of Russia and Belarus at the Gozhsky training ground in the Grodno region, Belarus, in this handout photo released February 12, 2022. (credit: LEONID SCHEGLOV/BELTA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS) Service members take part in military exercises held by the armed forces of Russia and Belarus at the Gozhsky training ground in the Grodno region, Belarus, in this handout photo released February 12, 2022. (credit: LEONID SCHEGLOV/BELTA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

"But on the rest, unfortunately, in bilateral relations one can only talk about negatives. We are at a very, very low point. They are actually lying on the floor."

Russia is engaged in major joint military drills with Belarus, Ukraine's northern neighbor. Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jet crews conducted a joint patrol flight along the border between Russia and Belarus on Monday, Russia's defense ministry said.

Russia will also send a detachment of ships armed with cruise and supersonic missiles from its Caspian Flotilla to the Black and Mediterranean Seas, the Izvestia daily cited military sources as saying.

Russia's Black Sea fleet on Saturday said more than 30 ships had started training exercises near the Crimean peninsula Moscow annexed in 2014, part of a sweeping set of exercises from the Pacific to the Atlantic involving all its fleets in January and February.

Meanwhile, over 30 transport and attack helicopters are engaged in tactical exercises in southern Russia, the military said on Monday.



Tags Russia ukraine Ukraine crisis
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Pantyhose found to be effective facemask hack for better protection - study

Commercial Images iStock.
2

Omicron BA.2 variant to become dominant worldwide - WHO regional director

People pose with syringe with needle in front of displayed words "OMICRON SARS-COV-2" in this illustration taken, December 11, 2021
3

Major study finds how the highest quality antibodies against COVID-19 are created

A model of the protein (the blue ribbon) and the DNA (the spheres) is binds
4

How did Leonardo Da Vinci draw the vagina?

Uomo Vitruviano Vitruvian Man 1492 Leonardo Da Vinci.
5

'Jeopardy!' winner not surprised at antisemitic response to her success

Alex Trebek poses on set at Sony Pictures in Culver City, Calif., for the premier of the 28th season of "Jeopardy," Sept. 20, 2011.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by