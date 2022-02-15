The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Images show new Russian military activity near Ukraine - satellite company

Satellite images have shown Russian military activity in many locations near Ukraine, US-based Maxar Technologies that released pictures said.

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 15, 2022 10:10

Updated: FEBRUARY 15, 2022 10:18
A satellite image shows armor and self-propelled artillery loaded in flatcars passing through a rail yard in Yelnya, Russia, February 13, 2022. (photo credit: MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
(photo credit: MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

New commercial satellite images show a flurry of Russian military activity at several locations near Ukraine, the private US company that released the pictures said, amid fears that Moscow may launch an attack on its ex-Soviet neighbor.

Russia, which has repeatedly denied plans to invade, is holding large military exercises in ex-Soviet Belarus, part of a dramatic buildup of forces to the north, east and south of Ukraine.

US-based Maxar Technologies, which has been tracking the buildup of Russian forces for weeks, said on Tuesday that images taken on Sunday and Monday captured significant new activity in Belarus, annexed Crimea and western Russia.

New satellite imagery shows military movements around Ukraine (credit: MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES/REUTERS)

The images could not be independently verified by Reuters.

Maxar pointed to the arrival of several large deployments of troops and attack helicopters as well new deployments of ground attack aircraft and fighter-bomber jets to forward locations.

The images also captured the departure of multiple ground forces units from existing garrisons along with other combat units seen in convoy formation, Maxar said. 



