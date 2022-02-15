The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israel prepares to move embassy away from projected Ukraine war zone

The US, Canada and other countries have already moved their embassy operations to Lviv, in case of a Russian invasion.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: FEBRUARY 15, 2022 15:30
Ukrainian service members unpack Javelin anti-tank missiles, delivered by plane as part of the U.S. military support package for Ukraine, at the Boryspil International Airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine February 10, 2022 (photo credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO)
Ukrainian service members unpack Javelin anti-tank missiles, delivered by plane as part of the U.S. military support package for Ukraine, at the Boryspil International Airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine February 10, 2022
(photo credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO)

Israel began preparations to move its embassy from Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, to Lviv on Tuesday, in case of a Russian invasion.

Kyiv is in Ukraine’s east, close to the borders with Belarus and Russia, where Russia has amassed troops, while Lviv is in the west, near Poland.

A team from the Israeli Foreign Ministry visited Lviv on Tuesday to prepare for the possibility that it will need to move the embassy there.

The US, Canada and other countries have already moved their embassy operations to Lviv.

Residents walk along the US Embassy building in Kyiv, Ukraine, February 15, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/UMIT BEKTAS) Residents walk along the US Embassy building in Kyiv, Ukraine, February 15, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/UMIT BEKTAS)

Meanwhile, additional staff arrived from Jerusalem to Kyiv to help the Israeli embassy provide consular services to Israelis and Jews who wish to leave.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid reiterated the government’s call for all Israelis to return as soon as possible.

“I call on Israelis who remain in Ukraine to leave,” he said. “The windows of opportunity is on its way to closing.”

Lapid said he is proud of the Israeli diplomats in Ukraine: “This is the spirit of the Foreign Ministry; this is the Israeli spirit.” 

Earlier this week, the Foreign Ministry issued a travel warning against visiting Ukraine and called on all Israelis to leave. They also evacuated diplomats’ relatives from the country. 

However, Lapid said earlier this week that “in a country with 10,000 to 15,000 Israelis and 150,000 to 200,000 Jews, you cannot remove the diplomats, because we’ll need them.”

“We are proud that we are always there for Israelis in times of need,” he said. “It’s part of our mission.”



