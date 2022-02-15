The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

France’s far-right presidential challenger Zemmour: Trump told me to stay true to myself

Like Trump, Zemmour has positioned himself as a political outsider, banking instead on his celebrity status and no-nonsense language.

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 15, 2022 21:33
ERIC ZEMMOUR, leader of the French far-right party “Reconquete!” who is running in this year’s French presidential election, is seen at a campaign rally in Lille, northern France earlier this month. (photo credit: PASCAL ROSSIGNOL/REUTERS)
ERIC ZEMMOUR, leader of the French far-right party “Reconquete!” who is running in this year’s French presidential election, is seen at a campaign rally in Lille, northern France earlier this month.
(photo credit: PASCAL ROSSIGNOL/REUTERS)

Former US president Donald Trump has told French-Jewish far-right presidential challenger Eric Zemmour, whose nationalist program is shaping a divisive campaign race, to stay strong and true to his convictions, Zemmour said.
Zemmour’s campaign team said the two had a 40-minute phone call late Monday. Like Trump, Zemmour has positioned himself as a political outsider, banking instead on his celebrity status and no-nonsense language.

“He told me to remain who I am, that the media would call me brutal but that what mattered was to stay true to myself,” Zemmour told reports on Tuesday.
Zemmour, 63, has said France needs saving from a downward spiral he blames largely on what he describes as unfettered immigration and the increasing influence of Islam on French society. He holds several convictions for inciting racial hate.
Zemmour said he told Trump that both their countries faced a “battle of civilizations.” “We share the same ideas, namely that the United States should remain the United States and France should remain France,” he added. The two discussed immigration, security and their countries’ respective economies, Zemmour’s campaign team said in a statement.
Trump’s 2016 presidential run is often cited as a blueprint for the campaign of Zemmour, a writer and polemicist who wants to unite the far-right and staunchly conservative voters who have traditionally voted for the mainstream center-right.
French right-wing commentator Eric Zemmour arrives before making a speech at an event at the ILEC conference centre, London, Britain, November 19, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/TOM NICHOLSON)French right-wing commentator Eric Zemmour arrives before making a speech at an event at the ILEC conference centre, London, Britain, November 19, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/TOM NICHOLSON)
Trump’s representatives were not immediately available for comment.
A real estate mogul and reality TV star before his term in the White House, Trump had not officially endorsed Zemmour, Randy Yaloz from the Republican Party’s overseas group told BFM TV. Yaloz said he was in the room with Zemmour during the call.
Opinion polls show Zemmour closing the gap on Conservative challenger Valerie Pecresse and Marine Le Pen, leader of the traditional far-right Rassemblement National party, for a place in April’s run-off vote. President Emmanuel Macron, who has still not officially declared his candidacy, leads the race, polls show.
In her 2017 presidential campaign, Le Pen sought to display her proximity to Trump when she traveled to his Manhattan business headquarters but left the place discreetly when nobody received her.
Le Pen sought to downplay Zemmour’s contact with Trump. “I wanted to meet him before he was president. To be honest, that’s more interesting than to do so afterward,” she told reporters.


Tags France Donald Trump eric zemmour
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Is there new evidence of Jewish Temple treasures in the Vatican?

The menorah from the Second Temple is depicted being carried by Romans on the Arch of Titus.
2

'Jeopardy!' winner not surprised at antisemitic response to her success

Alex Trebek poses on set at Sony Pictures in Culver City, Calif., for the premier of the 28th season of "Jeopardy," Sept. 20, 2011.
3

Ukrainian president clarifies 'ironic' claim that Russia to attack on Wednesday

A Russian service member drives a BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle during drills held by the armed forces of the Southern Military District at the Kadamovsky range in the Rostov region, Russia February 3, 2022.
4

How did Leonardo Da Vinci draw the vagina?

Uomo Vitruviano Vitruvian Man 1492 Leonardo Da Vinci.
5

Russia says US submarine violated its waters in far east

A military plane lands onboard aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman, in the Adriatic Sea, February 2, 2022. The Truman strike group is operating under NATO command and control along with several other NATO allies for coordinated maritime manoeuvres, anti-submarine warfare training and long-range tr

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by