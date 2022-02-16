The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Movement of Russian forces alone does not confirm withdrawal, NATO says

NATO says Russia's movement of forces doesn't confirm a withdrawal, after Russia's defense ministry published a video that showed a column of tanks and military vehicles leaving annexed Crimea.

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 16, 2022 11:44
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg speaks ahead of a NATO Defence Ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium, February 16, 2022. (photo credit: JOHANNA GERON/REUTERS)
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg speaks ahead of a NATO Defence Ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium, February 16, 2022.
(photo credit: JOHANNA GERON/REUTERS)

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg urged Moscow again on Wednesday to prove that it is pulling back troops amid tensions over a military build-up on Ukraine's borders, saying soldiers and tanks often move about.

"It remains to be seen whether there is a Russian withdrawal ... What we see is that they have increased the number of troops, and more troops are on the way," Stoltenberg told reporters at the start of a two-day meeting of NATO defence ministers at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels.

"If they really start to withdraw forces, that's something we will welcome ... They have always moved forces back and forth so just that we see movement of forces, of battle tanks, doesn't confirm a real withdrawal."

Russian forces are preparing to return several additional columns of military equipment from annexed Crimea to Russia after drills, Interfax news agency cited Russia's southern military district as saying on Wednesday.

Russia's defense ministry published video on Wednesday that it said showed a column of tanks and military vehicles leaving annexed Crimea across a railway bridge after drills, adding that some troops would also return to their permanent bases.

A satellite image shows a new military deployment and armoured vehicles in Slavne, Crimea February 9, 2022. (credit: MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS) A satellite image shows a new military deployment and armoured vehicles in Slavne, Crimea February 9, 2022. (credit: MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Moscow announced a partial pullback of forces from near Ukraine on Tuesday. The move was met with skepticism, however, and US President Joe Biden said that more than 150,000 Russian troops were still amassed near Ukraine's borders.

World powers are engaged in one of the deepest crises in East-West relations for decades, jostling over post-Cold War influence and energy supplies as Moscow wants to stop the former Soviet neighbor ever joining the NATO military alliance.

On Wednesday morning, video footage showed what the defense ministry said were tanks, infantry fighting vehicles and self-propelled artillery units leaving the Crimean peninsula that Moscow seized from Kyiv in 2014.

"Combat equipment and military personnel will be delivered by military trains to the units' permanent deployment points," the defense ministry said. "Upon arrival, the equipment will be serviced and prepared for carrying out the next phase of combat training."

The video, published by the RIA news agency, showed dozens of military vehicles crossing the bridge at night.

A separate convoy of service vehicles drove across a different bridge, the TASS news agency cited the military as saying.



