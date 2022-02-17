The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Images show Russian military activity near Ukraine still high - satellite firm

Images showed locations in Belarus, western Russia and annexed Crimea on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 17, 2022 10:42

Updated: FEBRUARY 17, 2022 10:48
A satellite image shows equipment parked, troop tents and other vehicles at the Opuk training area, in Crimea, February 15, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS)
A satellite image shows equipment parked, troop tents and other vehicles at the Opuk training area, in Crimea, February 15, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Satellite images show Russia has moved some of its military equipment that was deployed near Ukraine, but other hardware has arrived and Moscow still has a lot of forces and equipment near its ex-Soviet neighbor, a private US company said on Thursday.

Russia on Tuesday announced a partial pullback of its forces near Ukraine that have fueled fears of a looming invasion, but Western countries warned on Wednesday that there was a growing - not reduced - Russian military presence. Read full story

Moscow denies planning to invade.

The images released by US-based Maxar Technologies, which has been tracking the build-up of Russian forces for weeks, could not be independently verified by Reuters. The images showed locations in Belarus, western Russia and annexed Crimea on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

In Crimea, from where Russia has shown videos of it pulling out tanks and military equipment, Maxar pointed to armored vehicles positioned at the Yevpatoria railyard that could be preparing to depart.

People take part in the Unity March, which is a procession to demonstrate Ukrainians' patriotic spirit amid growing tensions with Russia, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 12, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO) People take part in the Unity March, which is a procession to demonstrate Ukrainians' patriotic spirit amid growing tensions with Russia, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 12, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO)

Troops and equipment remained deployed, however, at other sites on the peninsula that Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014, including the Opuk training area, and sites at Lake Donuzlav and Novoozernoye, it said.

In Belarus, where Russia is holding huge exercises, Maxar pointed to a new military pontoon bridge over the Pripyat river less than six kilometers from the border with Ukraine, and a large new field hospital at one training site.

At an airfield in Belarus, a new unit of nearly 20 attack helicopters had been deployed, but significant troop and ground forces units recently deployed there had departed and were unaccounted for, Maxar said.

Troops and armored equipment were still deployed at other sites and were training. Most of the equipment and troop housing area that had been present near Rechitsa in southeast Belarus has departed and was unaccounted for, it said, adding that a military convoy was seen heading west.



