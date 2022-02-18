Trump kept classified documents after leaving office - National Archives

The United States National Archives said on Friday that former president Donald Trump had taken classified documents to his private house in Mar-a-Lago Florida, in addition to boxes filled with other documents, according to a report in The New York Times.

The National Archives and Record Administration (NARA) said in a letter on its website that "NARA has identified items marked as classified national security information within the boxes."

The Times report noted that this raises questions about the legality of Trump's actions and whether or not he mishandled sensitive information.

According to CNBC, US archivist David Ferriero told the House Oversight and Reform Committee that NARA had reported the findings to the Justice Department.

U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort is seen after local authorities restricted the activities of restaurants, bars, gyms, movie theaters and other similar businesses and asked residents to practice 'social distancing' for precaution due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spread, in Palm B (credit: REUTERS)

US law requires all documents to be immediately handed over to the National Archives when the president leaves office, CNBC added.

The news comes just over a week after reports that White House personnel occasionally found documents clogging the former president's toilet in the White House while he was still in office.

