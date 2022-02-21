Ukraine Crisis: Is Lapid going to consider sanctions on Russia?

A quote from an interview which Foreign Minister Yair Lapid gave on Sunday to Channel 12's Oded Ben-Ami has gotten him, and Israel, in some trouble vis-à-vis Russia and possibly other countries. But now it's become clear that his quote was incorrectly reported.

During the interview, Lapid was asked by Ben-Ami who Israel will support if the US imposes sanctions on Russia. Lapid avoided giving an answer and responded generally and in a noncommittal manner, but Channel 12 manipulated his response and wrote that he said Israel will consider joining American sanctions against Russia.

In reality, Lapid didn't say that at all. He said that if there is an invasion and the US imposes sanctions, Israel will consider what to do.

The full transcript

Ben-Ami: "Let's just say that there's some sort of invasion and the US does impose sanctions, will we participate and impose sancions on Russia, taking into account all of the considerations you've mentioned and the importance of our relationship with Russia?"

Lapid: "Look, we'll have to consider it. That's not the situation. We must understand, we aren't there and I, for one, am carrying out situational assessments twice a day so that I'm in a situation in which I know if and when we want to move our embassy from Kyiv. For now, the embassy in Kyiv is functioning and working and we are also speaking with embassy staff because at this stage, our intelligence assessment is different from those of the Americans and the British, closer to those of some of our European counterparts. We are working carefully and need to be working carefully. What you're saying, if it comes, we'll take care of it."

In other words, Lapid said that when it will be relevant, he'll think about it.

The train has left the station

The interesting thing is that despite the corrected wording, Channel 12 continued to echo the incorrect publication with a follow-up criticism of Lapid's comments during an interview with Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai on the Channel 12 screen, as well as other politicians that responded in an online article.

Under the headline "I will not grade Lapid," Shai said that "this is not a foul, sometimes it's hard to resist. Our hearts within this story are of course with one specific side: with the Americans. We are trying, and I think that we maneuvered and continue to maneuver between all the forces at work here very nicely without taking a clear public position. We are hopeful that this crisis will end without fire, without casualties and without a military confrontation."

Walla! learned that despite Lapid's office clarifying the comments to Channel 12 following the interview, Channel 12 still published incorrect headlines on the 6 o'clock news, on the N12 website and on the big 8 o'clock news. The headlines were inaccurate, to say the least, and did not reflect the comments by Lapid correctly.

The publication of the original item was corrected Monday morning, but at the same time it continued to see numerous follow-ups in Israeli media and abroad. RT, a media outlet close to the Russian regime, quoted Lapid's incorrect comments.

This is not the only message lost in translation on Channel 12. On Monday morning, Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman's comments to Makor Rishon's Hagay Segel were misquoted to sound softer.

According to the original quote, Segel told Liberman, "Over 1,000 people died in the past month from coronavirus," to which Liberman replied, "I'm completely okay with this."

Later on, Channel 12 erased the original tweet quoting the message.

Lapid's office replied, "Indeed MK Lapid did not say these things and it is good that they were corrected."

Channel 12 chose not to respond.