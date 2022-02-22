Russia has taken another step towards reviving Soviet Union - Ukraine DM

"The Kremlin has taken another step towards the revival of the Soviet Union," Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said in an address to soldiers on Tuesday.

Reznikov said that the revival of the Soviet Union was complete with a new Warsaw Pact and Berlin Wall.

"The darkness of uncertainty has fallen. What you have known for eight years, the whole world has now seen," said Reznikov. "Yesterday [the enemy] showed his true face. The face of a criminal who wants to hold a free world hostage."

The only thing stopping the Soviet Union's revival, Reznikov said, "is Ukraine and the Ukrainian army."

Reznikov told soldiers that would be "difficult challenges ahead. There will be losses. We will have to go through pain, overcome fear and despair. But we will definitely win. Because we are on our land and the truth is behind us."

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield speaks as United Nations Security Council meets after Russia recognized two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, in New York City, US. February 21, 2022. (credit: CARLO ALLEGRI/REUTERS)

Restoring the Russian Empire

Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said during her remarks at a UN Security Council Emergency Meeting on Ukraine on Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin asserted that his country has a rightful claim to all former Russian empire states.

"President Putin asserted that Russia today has a rightful claim to all territories – all territories – from the Russian Empire; the same Russian Empire from before the Soviet Union, from over 100 years ago," said Thomas-Greenfield. "That includes all of Ukraine."

Thomas-Greenfield said that such claims would also include Finland, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and parts of Poland and Turkey."In essence, Putin wants the world to travel back in time," said Thomas-Greenfield. "To a time before the United Nations. To a time when empires ruled the world. But the rest of the world has moved forward. It is not 1919. It is 2022. The United Nations was founded on the principle of decolonization, not recolonization. "

NATO expansionism

However, in an address late Monday night Putin charged that it was NATO that had engaged in expansionism by including former Soviet bloc states in the alliances.

Putin explained to the citizens of the Russian Federation his rationale for recognizing the rebel Donetsk and Lugansk Republics and for sending "peacekeepers" to the territories."I would like to emphasize again that Ukraine is not just a neighboring country for us. It is an inalienable part of our own history, culture and spiritual space," said Putin. "Since time immemorial, the people living in the south-west of what has historically been Russian land have called themselves Russians and Orthodox Christians. This was the case before the 17th century, when a portion of this territory rejoined the Russian state, and after."Putin laid out the history of the region and how all the states had formed and questioned the development of Ukraine as an independent, noncorrupt and stable state. He said that Ukraine was like a colony or puppet state of the West and local oligarchs. In the address, he didn't lay claim to former Russian Empire territorial holdings but said that he would support Russian peoples living in the breakaway territories.

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that Ukraine does not have a right to sovereignty, the Interfax news agency reported.

Reuters contributed to this report.