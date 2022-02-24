Russia launches four ballistic missiles from Belarus into Ukraine

Four ballistic missiles were launched from the territory of Belarus into Ukraine as heavy fighting in eastern Ukrainian cities continued after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a "special military operation" in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Russia carried out over 203 attacks on east Ukrainian cities on Thursday alone, Ukrainian police said.

In addition, Russian forces have reportedly taken a prisoner during the heavy fighting in the east, the Ukrainian deputy defense minister said after two Russian soldiers were captured by Ukraine's Armed Forces.

Soon after Putin announced the operation in Ukraine's Donbas region, a series of explosions could be heard in Kharkiv and the capital Kyiv, which were attacked with a barrage of missile strikes. Later, black smoke was seen rising over the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's intelligence headquarters in central Kyiv.

Moscow continued its attacks on the Ukrainian capital when military helicopters attacked Gostomel, a military airport near Kyiv, Ukraine's Armed Forces said. Two of the squadron of Russian helicopters were hit by the Ukrainian military.

Some 74 "above-ground military infrastructure objects" in Ukraine were destroyed on Thursday, Russia's Defense Ministry announced.

A RUSSIAN Yars intercontinental ballistic missile is launched during exercises by nuclear forces in an unknown Russian location, in this still from video released February 19. (credit: RUSSIAN DEFENSE MINISTRY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

While Russia claimed its airstrikes were not targeting cities and posed no threat to civilians, sirens sounded in Kyiv, Lviv and at a border crossing between Poland and Ukraine. Ukrainian Armed Forces stated that Russia conducted strikes on a number of both civilians and military locations, adding that Ukrainian forces are combating Russian ones as they break through the border.

Over 40 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed in the fighting, including five Ukrainian casualties that were reported after a military plane was shot down, according to the Ukrainian police and the state emergency service. Dozens more were reportedly wounded.

Ukrainian Armed Forces reported a similar number of casualties on the Russian side, adding six Russian planes were downed along with the two helicopters that were shot down in the Gostomel attack. The Ukrainian military added that dozens of Russian armored equipment units were destroyed.

In the Sea of Azov, two civilian ships were hit by Ukrainian missiles, with casualties reported by Russian media after Russia restricted the movement of commercial vessels in the sea until further notice.

Reuters contributed to this report.