The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Ukraine tries to get Russia banned from Twitter

Ukraine's Twitter account has encouraged users to regularly be updated on the war.

By GADI ZAIG
Published: FEBRUARY 26, 2022 11:59

Updated: FEBRUARY 26, 2022 12:17
People take part in the Unity March, which is a procession to demonstrate Ukrainians' patriotic spirit amid growing tensions with Russia, in Lviv, Ukraine February 19, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/PAVLO PALAMARCHUK)
People take part in the Unity March, which is a procession to demonstrate Ukrainians' patriotic spirit amid growing tensions with Russia, in Lviv, Ukraine February 19, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/PAVLO PALAMARCHUK)

The official Ukraine account tweeted on Thursday, demanding Twitter to remove the Russia account off their platform.

Encouraging other users to demand the same, Ukraine tweeted that there is "no place for an aggressor like Russia on Western social media platforms," as the Russia-Ukraine conflict is still ongoing.

"They should not be allowed to use these platforms to promote their image while brutally killing the Ukrainian people," the account continued while also tagging Twitter Support as well as the site's main account. The tweet went viral with more than 200,000 likes as of Saturday morning.

The tweet came shortly after the account previously tweeted, encouraging users to "Tag @Russia and tell them what you think about them."

Due to the invasion, many cultural events were banned from Russia, such as their participation in the next Eurovision Song Contest being revoked and the relocation of the UEFA Champions League final from St. Petersburg to Paris. 

TWITTER’S LOGO is seen on the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange last week. (credit: ANDREW KELLY / REUTERS)TWITTER’S LOGO is seen on the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange last week. (credit: ANDREW KELLY / REUTERS)

In other soccer news, Poland will not be playing their upcoming match against Russia as part of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, according to Cezary Kulesza, president of the Polish Football Association.

"In light of the escalation of the Russian Federation's aggression against Ukraine, the Polish national team is not going to play a match against the Russian Republic," Kulesza said on Twitter. "This is the only right decision. We are in talks with the Swedish and Czech associations to present a common position to FIFA."

Ukraine's Twitter also encouraged users to regularly be updated on the war - recommending that they check the Facebook and Twitter of the President and Foreign Affairs Ministry of Ukraine, as well as the country's official Facebook and Instagram pages.

They also recommend users who are able to help to contact their local representatives to "urge strong economic sanctions: banning Russia from SWIFT, fully isolating it, stopping all business, oil and gas embargo, providing Ukraine with more defensive weapons, ammunition, money." The Twitter thread can bee seen below:

Other options include donating money to support the Ukrainian military and organizing street protests in local cities in support of Ukraine.

Reuters contributed to this report.



Tags twitter Russia social media War Ukraine crisis
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ukraine crisis: Putin sends Russian tanks, hardware into Donetsk - report

Russian servicemen drive tanks during military exercises in the Leningrad Region, Russia, in this handout picture released February 14, 2022.
2

Russia closes airspace over Sea of Azov

A Ukrainian navy sailor uses equipment on board an armoured gunboat during a short voyage near a base of the Ukrainian Naval Forces in the Azov Sea port of Berdyansk, Ukraine January 12, 2022
3

New study finds Ivermectin ineffective in treating COVID-19

Ivermectine
4

The most important takeaways from Putin’s Ukraine speech - analysis

Russian President Putin meets with members of the Delovaya Rossiya All-Russian Public Organization in Moscow
5

Russia attacks Ukraine, explosions heard across the country

Black smoke rises from a military airport in Chuguyev near Kharkiv on February 24, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by