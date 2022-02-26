Ukraine tries to get Russia banned from Twitter

The official Ukraine account tweeted on Thursday, demanding Twitter to remove the Russia account off their platform.

Encouraging other users to demand the same, Ukraine tweeted that there is "no place for an aggressor like Russia on Western social media platforms," as the Russia-Ukraine conflict is still ongoing.

"They should not be allowed to use these platforms to promote their image while brutally killing the Ukrainian people," the account continued while also tagging Twitter Support as well as the site's main account. The tweet went viral with more than 200,000 likes as of Saturday morning.

The tweet came shortly after the account previously tweeted, encouraging users to "Tag @Russia and tell them what you think about them."

Due to the invasion, many cultural events were banned from Russia, such as their participation in the next Eurovision Song Contest being revoked and the relocation of the UEFA Champions League final from St. Petersburg to Paris.

In other soccer news, Poland will not be playing their upcoming match against Russia as part of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, according to Cezary Kulesza, president of the Polish Football Association.

"In light of the escalation of the Russian Federation's aggression against Ukraine, the Polish national team is not going to play a match against the Russian Republic," Kulesza said on Twitter. "This is the only right decision. We are in talks with the Swedish and Czech associations to present a common position to FIFA."

Ukraine's Twitter also encouraged users to regularly be updated on the war - recommending that they check the Facebook and Twitter of the President and Foreign Affairs Ministry of Ukraine, as well as the country's official Facebook and Instagram pages.

They also recommend users who are able to help to contact their local representatives to "urge strong economic sanctions: banning Russia from SWIFT, fully isolating it, stopping all business, oil and gas embargo, providing Ukraine with more defensive weapons, ammunition, money." The Twitter thread can bee seen below:



Dear friend, your actions matter. Your voice can be decisive to strengthen Western resolve and protect the security of Ukraine, Europe and the democratic world. Act NOW! See thread with a few simple steps to support Ukraine pic.twitter.com/5MJx9hzJzs — Ukraine / Україна (@Ukraine) February 25, 2022

Other options include donating money to support the Ukrainian military and organizing street protests in local cities in support of Ukraine.

Reuters contributed to this report.