Sanctions on Russia: UK has 'hit list' of Russian oligarchs, FM says

British foreign minister Liz Truss said on Sunday there could be no talks with Russia over Ukraine while Moscow has troops in its neighbor, adding that the conflict could be protracted.

"Now if the Russians are serious about negotiations they need to remove their troops from Ukraine. They cannot negotiate with a gun to the head of the Ukrainians ... So frankly, I don't trust these so-called efforts of negotiation," she told Sky News.

"I've compiled a hit list of oligarchs ... We are working through putting the cases together and every few weeks we will sanction new oligarchs. There will be a rolling program of sanctions ...There will be nowhere to hide," she added.

Read more on the Russia-Ukraine War:

But she said that sanctions would take time to degrade not only the Russian economy but also its "war machine."

"This could be a number of years because what we do know is Russia has strong forces and we know that the Ukrainians are brave and they are determined to stand up for their sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Swift logo is placed on a Russian flag are seen in this illustration taken, Bosnia and Herzegovina, February 25, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)

Other Western nations announced new sanctions on Russia on Sunday, including blacklisting its banks and banning technology exports.

One of the biggest results in Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky's eyes was the limited disconnection of SWIFT from some Russian institutions. They have so far stopped short of forcing Russia out of the SWIFT system for international bank payments, though Germany's foreign and economic ministers and French presidential official indicated on Saturday that such a move may come soon.

"Our diplomats fought around the clock and with inspiration for all European countries to agree on a strong and fair decision to disconnect Russia from the international interbank network. We also have this victory. This is billions and billions of losses for Russia - a concrete price for this vile invasion of our state," Zelensky said on Saturday night.