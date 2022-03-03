Putin's elite unit's goal: eliminating the political ranks

Defense members from Europe claim that the Russians have placed inside the very center of Ukraine, with emphasis on Kyiv, fighters from the "Spetsnaz", an umbrella term for Russian special forces, with the noticeable "Zaslon" unit. It is a unit defined as the execution arm for covert missions of the Russian Intelligence and the "alpha unit", that specializes in the war against terrorism in extreme conditions, but also operates far from the Russian borders.

Practically speaking, these are several of the best fighters in the Russian Army that are carefully selected by the high command. Their goal in war is to penetrate the heart of the enemy's territory in a few methods, assimilate between the civilians in order to harm the top of the military, defense, and political echelon and eliminate strategic facilities in the country.

In the last few years, this "alpha unit" activity has been exposed in Syria against heads of the rebels and terror organizations that were defined as the main challenge of President Assad, Hezbollah and the Russian army that worked to put out terror cells and crush organizations of resistance to the presidential regime. The Russian fighters demonstrated impressive achievements in hurting the heads of those organizations.

By the passing week's update, it appears the penetration of those fighters from Spetsnaz in small fireteams began long before the start of the war, their goal being to gather precise intelligence of specific personnel in order to later plan special operation to harm or stop personnel of importance. According to the European defense experts, evidence of Spetsnaz fireteam fighters is piling up in the last few days, as they patrol the streets in civilian clothes. In one case that was documented by the Ukrainian public, Spetsnaz forces were identified driving a civilian SUV, and when the people were upon them, the driver ran over people and escaped the scene.

By accounts from European defense experts, it is still unclear if assassinations have been avoided due to the quality of the security circle around the Ukrainian heads of state – or if level of expert of the fighters is not as high as previously thought. The Ukrainian Security Services (USS) was established after the dissolution of the USSR and, in turn, the KGB. The USS is responsible for national espionage countermeasures: protecting the country from espionage, internal subversion and the war on terror. Experts do not rule out that, aside from transporting weapons and equipment in the last few days, the West has delivered intelligence that helped the Ukrainian political ranks with real-time information and future warnings. It is important to stress that, two years ago a senior in the USS and was charged with espionage for Russia, after whichreforms were made to prevent future recurrences of "moles".

A Kyiv-based TV tower was shelled (credit: BABYN YAR HOLOCAUST MEMORIAL CENTER)

One of the experts warned that intel of President of Russia Vladimir Putin's ceaseless effort to eliminate top ranks of political and military echelon have created quite an alarm within the public. Along with handing out rifles to citizens to protect the cities once Russian forces enter the urban territory, there have been a few cases of civilians shooting on fellow civilians fearing they might be the Spetsnaz undercover forces. Experts fear that as time passes and civilians continue taking up arms, more chaos will be created in the streets.