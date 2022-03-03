The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Ukraine intensifies targeting of Russian supply lines, fuel, food, ammunition

"We need to deprive Russian troops of logistical support. If the enemy is left without fuel, ammunition, food, engineering and repair support, he will be helpless," said DM Oleksii Reznikov.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: MARCH 3, 2022 12:10
A fragment of a destroyed Russian tank is seen on the roadside on the outskirts of Kharkiv on February 26, 2022, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (photo credit: SERGEY BOBOK/AFP via Getty Images)
A fragment of a destroyed Russian tank is seen on the roadside on the outskirts of Kharkiv on February 26, 2022, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
(photo credit: SERGEY BOBOK/AFP via Getty Images)

The Ukrainian government called upon its regular and irregular forces to focus on the targeting of Russian military supply lines and logistical infrastructure, in a series of speeches and graphics released on late Wednesday and early Thursday. 

"We need to deprive Russian troops of logistical support," Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said in a Wednesday night address. "Do not touch the tanks. Only if you really want to. Destroy the rear columns. They follow the columns with armored vehicles. If the enemy is left without fuel, ammunition, food, engineering and repair support, he will be helpless."


Read more on the Russia-Ukraine War:

An infographic released by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on  Thursday morning detailed how military and irregulars should attack Russian supply lines.

The graphic said that the "number one goal" was the "destruction of the rear columns of the Russian occupiers" where supplies and other logistical equipment can be found.

"Ukraine is turning to total resistance to the occupiers," explained the graphic. "We appeal to citizens who are in the territory temporarily occupied by the enemy. You can significantly help the armed forces of Ukraine."

"You can If a convoy of Russian armored vehicles passed through your locality, it will be followed by a column of fuel, ammunition and food," said the graphic.

It was advised that the tanks be avoided, which would be met by regular forces. Instead, irregulars should create obstacles to cause delays for the unarmored and poorly guarded supply vehicles in the rear, which can be attacked with Molotov cocktails.

"Without ammunition, the enemy's tank is a tractor. Without fuel it is a hunk of dead iron. Without food the enemies will surrender to captivity."

On Thursday morning, Reznikov expanded the call to arms, saying "yesterday I called on the citizens to resist completely. We need to destroy enemy communications."

Late Wednesday night, President Volodymyr Zelensky praised the courage of "ordinary people who drive the occupiers out of grocery stores when the Russian military is trying to find food."

"Even if they can catch up with more equipment and more people, it doesn't change anything for them. Wherever they go, they will be destroyed. They will not have peace here. They will not have food here. They will not have a single quiet moment here," Zelensky continued. 

The Ukrainian military claimed that they had destroyed 60 fuel tanks and 374 vehicles and items of automotive equipment, which it counted separately from armored vehicles.

The Russian invasion has been stalled by logistical issues since the early stages of the war.

On Saturday, the British Defense Ministry said that “the speed of the Russian advance has temporarily slowed likely as a result of acute logistical difficulties and strong Ukrainian resistance.” These logistical issues continued throughout the week.

On Thursday morning they released an intelligence update, notifying that "the main body of the large Russian column advancing on Kyiv remains over 30km from the center of the city having been delayed by staunch Ukrainian resistance, mechanical breakdown and congestion. The column has made little discernible progress in over three days."

Social media has been rife with videos of abandoned Russian armored vehicles and tanks.



Tags Russia ukraine Military War Ukraine crisis
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

$1 million bounty on Putin offered by Russian businessman

Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen at a polling station in Moscow.
2

Six Russian government websites including Kremlin website down

Cyber attack
3

Pro-Putin Chechen general who led 'gay purge' killed in Ukraine

General Magomed Tushayev and others.
4

Russia-Ukraine war: Roman Abramovich in Belarus assisting talks at Kyiv's request

Roman Abramovich, owner of Chelsea FC looks on during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Sunderland at Stamford Bridge on May 21, 2017 in London, England.
5

Fuel and logistics problems frustrate Russian advance - analysis

Russian servicemen drive tanks during military exercises in the Leningrad Region, Russia, in this handout picture released February 14, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by