The Ukrainian government called upon its regular and irregular forces to focus on the targeting of Russian military supply lines and logistical infrastructure, in a series of speeches and graphics released on late Wednesday and early Thursday.

"We need to deprive Russian troops of logistical support," Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said in a Wednesday night address. "Do not touch the tanks. Only if you really want to. Destroy the rear columns. They follow the columns with armored vehicles. If the enemy is left without fuel, ammunition, food, engineering and repair support, he will be helpless."



Read more on the Russia-Ukraine War:



cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

An infographic released by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Thursday morning detailed how military and irregulars should attack Russian supply lines.

The graphic said that the "number one goal" was the "destruction of the rear columns of the Russian occupiers" where supplies and other logistical equipment can be found.

"Ukraine is turning to total resistance to the occupiers," explained the graphic. "We appeal to citizens who are in the territory temporarily occupied by the enemy. You can significantly help the armed forces of Ukraine."

"You can If a convoy of Russian armored vehicles passed through your locality, it will be followed by a column of fuel, ammunition and food," said the graphic.

It was advised that the tanks be avoided, which would be met by regular forces. Instead, irregulars should create obstacles to cause delays for the unarmored and poorly guarded supply vehicles in the rear, which can be attacked with Molotov cocktails.

"Without ammunition, the enemy's tank is a tractor. Without fuel it is a hunk of dead iron. Without food the enemies will surrender to captivity."

On Thursday morning, Reznikov expanded the call to arms, saying "yesterday I called on the citizens to resist completely. We need to destroy enemy communications."

Late Wednesday night, President Volodymyr Zelensky praised the courage of "ordinary people who drive the occupiers out of grocery stores when the Russian military is trying to find food."

"Even if they can catch up with more equipment and more people, it doesn't change anything for them. Wherever they go, they will be destroyed. They will not have peace here. They will not have food here. They will not have a single quiet moment here," Zelensky continued.

The Ukrainian military claimed that they had destroyed 60 fuel tanks and 374 vehicles and items of automotive equipment, which it counted separately from armored vehicles.

The Russian invasion has been stalled by logistical issues since the early stages of the war.

On Saturday, the British Defense Ministry said that “the speed of the Russian advance has temporarily slowed likely as a result of acute logistical difficulties and strong Ukrainian resistance.” These logistical issues continued throughout the week.

On Thursday morning they released an intelligence update, notifying that "the main body of the large Russian column advancing on Kyiv remains over 30km from the center of the city having been delayed by staunch Ukrainian resistance, mechanical breakdown and congestion. The column has made little discernible progress in over three days."

Social media has been rife with videos of abandoned Russian armored vehicles and tanks.