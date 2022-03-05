The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
N. Korea says it conducted 'important' spy satellite system test

This is the second such launch in a week.

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 5, 2022 23:37
People watch a TV broadcasting a news report on North Korea's firing a ballistic missile off its east coast, in Seoul, South Korea, March 5, 2022 (photo credit: KIM HONG-JI/ REUTERS)
People watch a TV broadcasting a news report on North Korea's firing a ballistic missile off its east coast, in Seoul, South Korea, March 5, 2022
(photo credit: KIM HONG-JI/ REUTERS)

North Korea said it conducted "another important" test for reconnaissance satellite systems, state news agency KCNA reported on Sunday, a day after regional military authorities reported the launch of a ballistic missile from the country for the second time in a week.

The launch drew condemnation from governments in the United States, South Korea, and Japan, which fear the North is preparing to conduct a major weapons test in coming months. They see the North's satellite launches as thinly veiled tests of ballistic missile technology banned by United Nations Security Council resolutions.

North Korea's National Aerospace Development Administration (NADA) and the Academy of Defence Science conducted the launch "under the plan of developing a reconnaissance satellite," KCNA reported.

It was the second such launch in a week to test satellite equipment, and the ninth missile launch this year.

A suspected missile is fired, in this image released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on March 22, 2020. (credit: KCNA/ REUTERS)A suspected missile is fired, in this image released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on March 22, 2020. (credit: KCNA/ REUTERS)

"Through the test, the NADA confirmed the reliability of data transmission and reception system of the satellite, its control command system and various ground-based control systems," KCNA said.

Like the last test on Feb. 27, KCNA did not elaborate on the type of rocket used in the launch.



