Russia looks toward third week of war without goals - analysis

The problem Moscow faces is that Ukraine is not Syria. This isn’t some far-away conflict that Russia can lob bombs and then walk away from.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: MARCH 6, 2022 09:13
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a flag-raising ceremony on the ferry Marshal Rokossovsky via a video link at his residence outside Moscow, Russia March 4, 2022. (photo credit: Sputnik/Andrei Gorshkov/Kremlin via REUTERS)
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a flag-raising ceremony on the ferry Marshal Rokossovsky via a video link at his residence outside Moscow, Russia March 4, 2022.
(photo credit: Sputnik/Andrei Gorshkov/Kremlin via REUTERS)

Russian troops continue to advance slowly in Ukraine as the conflict moves inexorably towards its third week. Russia entered Ukraine ostensibly to remove the government, which it accused of coming to power in a 2014 coup. It wanted to replace it with some kind of compliant government and take over part of Ukraine as a kind of “near abroad” to keep the West further away from Moscow’s borders. 

However, Russia’s goals continue to elude its leadership. Ukraine’s leadership has not been a pushover and Russia has to continue to commit troops and supplies to an expanding conflict. There does not seem to be a clear goal now for Russia. When the troops stop moving and Moscow declares victory, where will that new line be drawn? Will Russia only rest when it has taken Odesa and Kyiv? If that is the goal it may take a while to break down Ukraine’s increasingly confident defenders. 

Russia had some element of surprise on its side. This is because, despite the warnings of war, Ukraine didn’t appear to have reinforced its defenses, lest it provoke Moscow. That has left large portions of Ukraine’s army on the Donbas front and enabled Moscow to race toward Kyiv. But now Russia must settle in for sieges of cities. Russia can try to do to Ukraine what it did to Syria; a long-drawn-out conflict slowly squeezing the resistance over a decade. But this has already resulted in Russia being isolated at international forums. This open-ended conflict could be very bad for Moscow.  

The problem Moscow faces is that Ukraine is not Syria. This isn’t some far-away conflict that Russia can lob bombs and then walk away from, regardless of whether the local people like Russia or not. Russia wants Ukraine inside its sphere of influence, but it is alienating the very population it claimed to be coming to protect. In Moscow’s narrative, Ukraine was held hostage by pro-western “fascist” forces that were suppressing Ukrainians. Russia counted on the Russian speakers in central and eastern Ukraine to support its advance. But so far there is scant evidence of this support. Russia’s bombing of cities also shows it no longer wants to grab Ukraine intact, it now may want to destroy the country. How is Russia aided by having a destroyed Ukraine on its doorstep?  

These are the questions that must haunt Moscow, even as it continues to be ejected from connections with international business and sport over its unprovoked aggression. Any belief that Russia’s invasion harkens back to the glory of the Soviet days or Czarist Russia is mistaken. This is because in those days Russia operated more pragmatically, building up its power slowly by swallowing up the “near abroad,” which included Ukraine, Belarus, the Baltics and Poland.

A view shows thermal power plant destroyed by shelling, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in the town of Okhtyrka in the Sumy region, Ukraine (credit: VIA REUTERS)A view shows thermal power plant destroyed by shelling, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in the town of Okhtyrka in the Sumy region, Ukraine (credit: VIA REUTERS)

But Russia has now alienated a large number of countries through its behavior. This unpredictable invasion also makes Moscow appear less inclined to create stability, but rather it is spreading global chaos. Even countries that are quietly siding with Russia or more inclined to excuse its behavior, like China and India, may wonder whether an out-of-control Moscow is helpful to their interests. Moscow must weigh these issues as it enters a third week of war this week. 



Tags Russia ukraine Ukraine crisis
