With ongoing negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, Zelensky's party proposed a new security agreement as an alternative to the country joining NATO. The party believes that in such an agreement, the guarantors may be the United States, Turkey, and neighboring countries including Russia.

Allegedly, by signing such an agreement, Russia will have legal obligations to recognize Ukrainian statehood and refrain from threatening the Ukrainian people and government.

The party acknowledges that such an agreement may seem absurd given the current situation, but insists that the new treaty will set out specific steps taken by other guarantor states against the violating party.

"The Alliance is not ready to accept Ukraine for at least the next 15 years, and it clearly says so. We do not even have support in a completely just war from the Alliance - only from individual states." A party spokesperson said.

"As it is impossible to join NATO in the coming years, we cannot use only the lines of the Constitution on the course to the Alliance to defend our country. The course is politics. But not weapons. Not planes. Not state protection." He added.

In addition, the Party assured that in no case will Ukraine cede its claim to Crimea, Donetsk and Luhansk nor agree to any ultimatums on its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"We hear Russia's demand to recognize the so-called "DNR" and "LNR", to recognize the occupation of Crimea." The party claimed. "It is clear that we will not do that. But we need to decide how the lives of people in these territories will be regulated within our integral state."